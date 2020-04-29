HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders was held on April 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (the “Annual Meeting”). On March 2, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 4,847,973 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The final results of the stockholder vote on each proposal brought before the Annual Meeting were as follows:

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits (d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is being furnished with this Current Report on Form 8-K.

EXHIBIT INDEX

99.1 Press Release dated April 29, 2020