HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
The Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders was held on April 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (the “Annual Meeting”). On March 2, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 4,847,973 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The final results of the stockholder vote on each proposal brought before the Annual Meeting were as follows:
About HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)
HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN) is a stock savings bank holding company that owns Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. The Bank has two subsidiaries, Osterud Insurance Agency, Inc., which offers financial planning products and services, and HFSB Property Holdings, LLC, which acts as an intermediary for the Bank in holding and operating certain foreclosed properties. HMN’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase one- to four-family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans, among others. HMN invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations and other permissible investments. HMN serves the southern Minnesota counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted and Winona, and portions of Steele, Goodhue and Wabasha.