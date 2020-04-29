HARBOR DIVERSIFIED, INC. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Inability to timely file Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 in reliance on SEC Order

This Current Report on Form 8-K (this “Current Report”) is being filed by Harbor Diversified, Inc. (the “Company”) to report the Company’s inability to timely file its (1) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (“Annual Report”), and (2) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (“Quarterly Report”), in each case due to the impacts and disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) global pandemic.

Exchange Act Filing Status

In compliance with the requirements of Rule 12h-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), the Company’s predecessor previously filed a Form 15 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to deregister the Company’s common stock. Among other things, the filing of the Form 15 had the effect of suspending the Company’s obligation, to Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act, to file the reports and other information required by Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

However, as of January 1, 2020, which is the first day of the Company’s current fiscal year, the Company determined it no longer met the eligibility criteria under Rule 12h-3 of the Exchange Act to suspend its reporting obligations under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act. As a result, the Company determined it is required to file the Annual Report no later than 120 days after the end of such fiscal year, or by April 29, 2020 (the “Original 10-K Filing Deadline”).

SEC Order –Extension of Filing Deadlines

On March 4, 2020, in response to the potential effects of COVID-19, the SEC issued an order under Section 36 of the Exchange Act (SEC Release No. 34-88318), granting exemptions from specified provisions of the Exchange Act and certain rules promulgated thereunder. On March 25, 2020, that order was modified and superseded by a new order issued to Section 36 of the Exchange Act (SEC Release No. 34-88465), which provides relief to reporting companies that are unable to timely comply with their filing obligations as a result of the impacts and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic if certain conditions are satisfied (the “SEC Order”).

We are relying on the SEC Order to extend the due date for the filing of the Annual Report until June 15, 2020, which is the first business day following the 45th calendar day after the Original 10-K Filing Deadline (the “New 10-K Filing Deadline”).

The Company is currently required to file the Quarterly Report no later than May 15, 2020 (the “Original 10-Q Filing Deadline”). We are relying on the SEC Order to extend the due date for the filing of the Quarterly Report until June 29, 2020, which is the 45th calendar day after the Original 10-Q Filing Deadline (the “New 10-Q Filing Deadline”).

The Company currently believes it will be able to file the Annual Report by the New 10-K Filing Deadline and the Quarterly Report by the New 10-Q Filing Deadline.