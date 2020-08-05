HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE:HIL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 5, 2020, Hill International, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02.
The information provided to this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
EX-99.1 2 exhibit991pressrelease.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEHill International Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial ResultsSecond Quarter 2020 Overview•Consulting Fee Revenue (“CFR”) of $75.8 million •Net loss of $2.0 million,…
Hill International, Inc. (Hill) is a professional services firm. The Company provides program management, project management, construction management, construction claims and other consulting services primarily to the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Project Management Group and Construction Claims Group. The Project Management Group is engaged in providing fee-based or agency construction management services. The segment provides construction and project management services to construction owners across the world. The Construction Claims Group is engaged in advising clients in order to assist them in preventing or resolving claims and disputes based upon schedule delays, cost overruns and other problems on construction projects. The Company’s clients consist primarily of the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, and the private sector.

