HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE:HIL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE:HIL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE:HIL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 exhibit991pressrelease.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEHill International Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial ResultsSecond Quarter 2020 Overview•Consulting Fee Revenue (“CFR”) of $75.8 million •Net loss of $2.0 million,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About HILL INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE:HIL)
Hill International, Inc. (Hill) is a professional services firm. The Company provides program management, project management, construction management, construction claims and other consulting services primarily to the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Project Management Group and Construction Claims Group. The Project Management Group is engaged in providing fee-based or agency construction management services. The segment provides construction and project management services to construction owners across the world. The Construction Claims Group is engaged in advising clients in order to assist them in preventing or resolving claims and disputes based upon schedule delays, cost overruns and other problems on construction projects. The Company’s clients consist primarily of the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, and the private sector.