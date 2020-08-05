Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 5, 2020, Monroe Capital Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

ITEM 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release, dated August 5, 2020.



MONROE CAPITAL Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2026732d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results CHICAGO,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity. The Company provides customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior secured, junior secured and unitranche (a combination of senior secured and junior secured debt in the same facility) debt, and subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment advisor, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC (MC Advisors).