Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
|Hibbett Sports, Inc. Amended and Restated 2015 Equity Incentive Plan; incorporated by reference to Exhibit 99.1 of the Registrant\’s Registration Statement on Form S-8 (File No. 333-238767) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 29, 2020).
About Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. operates sporting goods stores in small to mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company operates approximately 1,040 stores in over 30 states, which consists of approximately 1,020 Hibbett Sports stores and over 20 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It sells merchandise of various brands, such as Nike, Under Armour, Reebok, adidas, Easton, The North Face and Yeti. It maintains a single wholesale and logistics facility in Alabaster, Alabama. Hibbett Sports stores offer a merchandising mix of localized apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories. Sports Additions store consists of a merchandising mix of athletic footwear, and caps and a limited assortment of apparel. Hibbett Team Sales, Inc. (Team), a subsidiary of the Company, is a supplier of customized athletic apparel, equipment and footwear to school athletic programs in Alabama and parts of Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.