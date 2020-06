SEC Filings PREMIER BIOMEDICAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k - Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter PREMIER BIOMEDICAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Direcdtors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Effective on May 22, 2020, David Caplan was appointed to our Board of Directors, to serve until his successor is appointed or until our next annual meeting of shareholders. There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Caplan and any other person to which Mr. Caplan was selected as a director. Mr. Caplan is not anticipated to sit on any particular board committees.