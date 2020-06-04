SEC Filings HERITAGE GLOBAL INC. (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02

On June 2, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Heritage Global Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Barbara Sinsley to serve as an independent Class III Director until such time as her successor is duly elected and qualified. Ms. Sinsley’s appointment filled an existing vacancy on the Board, and subsequent to this appointment, the Board consists of seven members. Ms. Sinsley will serve on the Company’s Audit Committee.

Ms. Sinsley will be compensated in accordance with the Company’s standard compensation policies and practices for its non-employee directors (pro-rated based on start date), which are generally described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. In connection with her appointment, the Company expects to grant Ms. Sinsley an initial equity grant of options to purchase up to 25,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, which will vest in four equal instalments on the anniversary of the grant date, subject to Ms. Sinsley’s continued service on the Board.

There are no arrangements or understandings between Ms. Sinsley and any other persons, to which she was selected to serve as a Director on the Company’s Board. Ms. Sinsley does not have any familial relationship with any member of the Board or executive officer of the Company, and there are no transactions in which Ms. Sinsley has an interest requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

On June 4, 2020, the Company made available an investor presentation with supplemental information on www.heritageglobalinc.com under the “Investors Relations” link. A copy of the investor presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall otherwise be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Heritage Global Inc., formerly Counsel RB Capital Inc., is engaged in asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory. The Company operates in its asset liquidation business segment. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in approximately 30 global industrial and financial sectors. It specializes both in acting as an adviser, as well as acquiring or brokering manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property and business enterprises. Its subsidiaries include Heritage Global Partners, Inc., which is a service, global auction, appraisal and asset advisory company, and National Loan Exchange Inc., which is a broker of charged-off receivables. The Company also includes the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable and distressed debt.