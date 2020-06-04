Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors

On May 20, 2020, directors Danny Gibbs, Neil B. Gholson and Dr. Richard Paula each resigned their respective positions as a director for Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the anticipated impact of such outbreak on our results of operations, and possible effect of the postponement and cancellation of trade shows and events on our overall revenues. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, including levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally. The duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies; and the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our common stock and the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K are uncertain. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.