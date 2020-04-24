HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP (NASDAQ:HTBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On April 23, 2020, Heritage Commerce Corp, the holding company (the “Company”) of Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”) issued a press release announcing preliminary unaudited results for the first quarter ended March  31,  2020.  A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this report set forth under this Item 2.02 shall not be treated as “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Act of 1934, except as expressly stated by specific reference in such filing.

ITEM 8.01OTHER EVENTS

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On April 23, 2020, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.13 per share quarterly cash dividend to holders of common stock.  The dividend will be paid on May 21, 2020, to shareholders of record on May 7, 2020.  A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

ITEM 9.01FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(D) Exhibits.

HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP Exhibit
About HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank), provides a range of banking services. The Bank is a California state-chartered multi-community independent bank that offers a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees. The Company offers a multitude of other products and services to complement its lending and deposit services. These include cashier’s checks, traveler’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll services, electronic funds transfers, online banking, online bill pay, homeowner association services and other customary banking services. In addition to the traditional financial services offered, the Bank offers remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange and check imaging.

