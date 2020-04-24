CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

Story continues below

On April 23, 2020, CrossAmerica Partners LP (the “Partnership”) issued a press release announcing that the Board approved a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the first quarter of 2020 (annualized $2.10 per unit), consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019. The distribution attributable to the first quarter is payable on May 12, 2020 to all unitholders of record on May 5, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K is being furnished to Regulation FD. The information in Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 of Item 9.01 of this report, according to general instruction B.2., shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in this Current Report shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. By filing this report on Form 8-K and furnishing this information, the Partnership makes no admission as to the materiality of any information in this report that the Partnership chooses to disclose solely because of Regulation FD.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

CrossAmerica Partners LP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 capl-ex991_6.htm DISTRIBUTION DECLARATION 4-23-20 capl-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 NEWS RELEASE CrossAmerica Partners LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution • Quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the first quarter of 2020 ALLENTOWN,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. The Company operates in two segments: wholesale and retail. The Company’s sites are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, Kentucky, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, Maryland, Delaware, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Indiana and West Virginia. The Company also distributes motor fuel in Georgia and North Carolina. It distributes motor fuels at approximately 1,100 sites located in over 20 states. In addition, the Company, through One Stop convenience stores network, owns over 40 stores in Charleston, West Virginia. The Company purchases branded and unbranded motor fuel from integrated oil companies, refiners and unbranded fuel suppliers. It owns or leases and operates convenience stores and retains all profits from motor fuel and convenience store operations.