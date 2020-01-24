HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP (NASDAQ:HTBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On January 23, 2020, Heritage Commerce Corp, the holding company (the “Company”) of Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”) issued a press release announcing preliminary unaudited results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

ITEM 8.01OTHER EVENTS

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On January 23, 2020, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.13 per share quarterly cash dividend to holders of common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 19, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 5, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

ITEM 9.01FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(D) Exhibits.