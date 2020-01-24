CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 cstr-ex991_7.htm EX-99.1 cstr-ex991_7.htm Exhibit 99.1 EARNINGS RELEASE CONTACT Rob Anderson Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer (615) 732-6470 CapStar Reports Fully Diluted EPS of $0.29 and Fully Diluted Operating EPS of $0.30 for Q4 2019 NASHVILLE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiary, CapStar Bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank. The Company’s lines of business include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, healthcare, correspondent banking, personal and private banking and wealth management, and mortgage banking. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, with a particular focus on businesses operating in the healthcare industry; commercial real estate loans; private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals, and correspondent banking services. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had seven locations, five of which are retail bank branches and two of which are mortgage origination offices.