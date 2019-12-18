SEC Filings HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On December 18, 2019, Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the entry into a multi-year agreement to restore WAPA Television on DISH Network in Puerto Rico and WAPA America on DISH Network in the U.S., as well as the entry into a multi-year renewal agreement for the distribution of CentroAméricaTV on DishLATINO in the U.S.

A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibit attached hereto and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may contain certain statements about the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s future financial and operating results (including growth and earnings), plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstance, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Without limitation, statements regarding the future effects of the amendment and any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “targets,” “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “likely,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “future,” “potential,” “forecast,” or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as they may be updated in any future reports filed with the SEC. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

