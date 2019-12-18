HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01. Other Events.
On December 18, 2019, Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the entry into a multi-year agreement to restore WAPA Television on DISH Network in Puerto Rico and WAPA America on DISH Network in the U.S., as well as the entry into a multi-year renewal agreement for the distribution of CentroAméricaTV on DishLATINO in the U.S.
A copy of the Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibit attached hereto and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may contain certain statements about the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s future financial and operating results (including growth and earnings), plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstance, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Without limitation, statements regarding the future effects of the amendment and any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “targets,” “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “likely,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “future,” “potential,” “forecast,” or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as they may be updated in any future reports filed with the SEC. If one or more of these factors materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 eh1901354_ex9901.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 EXHIBIT 99.1 Hemisphere Media Group Reaches Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with DISH Network to Restore WAPA Televisión in Puerto Rico and WAPA América in the U.S. DISH Has Also Entered into Multi-Year Renewal for CentroAméricaTV MIAMI,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:HMTV)
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. is the United States Spanish-language media company. The Company serves the United States Hispanic and Latin American markets. It operates through Hemisphere segment. It owns and operates the Spanish language networks and content production platform, including movie and telenovela channels, over two Hispanic entertainment genres and the cable television networks. The Company’s networks include Cine Latino, Inc. (Cinelatino), Televicentro of Puerto Rico, LLC (WAPA), WAPA America, Inc. (WAPA America), HMTV Pasiones US, LLC and HMTV Pasiones LatAm, LLC (collectively, Pasiones), HMTV Centroamerica TV, LLC (Centroamerica TV) and HMTV TV Dominicana, LLC (Television Dominicana). WAPA is an independent broadcast television network. WAPA America is a Spanish-language cable television network. Cinelatino is the Spanish-language cable movie network. Pasiones focuses on the program genres among Hispanics, telenovelas.
An ad to help with our costs