Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s programs are focused developing approaches to activate the immune system and address serious medical needs. Its platform of Toll-like immune receptor activators has applications in mitigation of radiation injury and immuno-oncology. Its advanced product candidate is entolimod, an immuno-stimulatory agent, which the Company is developing as a radiation countermeasure and an immunotherapy for oncology and other indications. It also has an additional clinical-stage program and multiple projects in different stages of preclinical drug development. Its products include Entolimod, CBLB612, CBL0137 and Mobilan. Entolimod is a toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5). CBLB612 is a compound-based upon a natural activator of another tissue-specific component of the immune system. Mobilan is a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5.