HELIX TCS, INC. (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

(d) Exhibits

17.1 Resignation letter of Terence Ferraro, dated March 6, 2020



Helix TCS, Inc. Exhibit

EX-17.1 2 ea119486ex17-1_helixtcs.htm RESIGNATION LETTER OF TERENCE FERRARO,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About HELIX TCS, INC. (OTCMKTS:HLIX)

Helix TCS, Inc. is a provider of integrated operating environment solutions for the legal cannabis industry. The Company provides security, compliance, and technology services to the legal cannabis industry. Its technology service offers clients a technology platform, allowing clients to manage inventory and supply costs through Cannabase, as well as bespoke monitoring and transport solutions. It focuses on utilizing technology as an operations multiplier, bringing in and managing a range of partnerships across the technology spectrum to give desired outcomes for its clients. The Company develops a range of compliance services to firms in the cannabis industry. It safeguards the clients’ ability to operate while increasing their access to services. The Company delivers a range of security operations, such as transport, armed and unarmed guarding, training, investigation and special services. Its include Cannabase, BOSS Security Solutions, Helix TCS LLC and Security Consultants LLC.