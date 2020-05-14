Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On May 14, 2020, an abstract (the “Abstract”) titled “Tumor antigen expression and survival of patients with previously treated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) receiving viagenpumatucel-L (HS-110) plus nivolumab”, which had been submitted by Heat Biologics, Inc. (the “Company”) to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) in connection with its 2020 Annual Meeting was published by ASCO. A copy of the Abstract is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Additionally, the poster associated with this Abstract will be available beginning on May 29, 2020 on the ASCO website.

The furnishing of the attached Abstract and press release is not an admission as to the materiality of any information therein. The information contained in the Abstract is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of more complete information included in the Company’s filings with the SEC and other public announcements that the Company has made and may make from time to time by press release or otherwise. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise the information contained in this report, although it may do so from time to time as its management believes is appropriate. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosures.

On May 14, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that on May 14, 2020 the Abstract titled “Tumor antigen expression and survival of patients with previously treated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) receiving viagenpumatucel-L (HS-110) plus nivolumab” which had been submitted by the Company to ASCO in connection with its 2020 Annual Meeting was published by ASCO.

The data presented in the Abstract was obtained from the Company’s ongoing Phase 2 trial in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMS) Opdivo® (nivolumab) for multiple treatment settings in advanced NSCLC.

The data presented included median overall survival (OS), which was 28.7 months with a median follow up of 15.7 months. This study is ongoing and 21 of the 47 patients enrolled (45%) were still alive as of this data-cut.

Exploratory biomarker analysis on cancer testis antigens (CTAs) was performed using patients’ tumor tissue at baseline. In this evaluation, improved overall survival (OS) was observed in patients whose tumors have 8 or more overlapping CTAs with the 39 CTAs overexpressed by HS-110. In addition, overexpression of zinc finger protein 492 (ZNF492) was associated with greater OS. ZNF492 is a transcription factor that is expressed in multiple cancers.

About Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT). Using its ImPACT platform technology, the Company has developed HS-410 (vesigenurtacel-L) as a product candidate to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), and HS-110 (viagenpumatucel-L), which is intended for use in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, as a potential treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Using its ComPACT platform technology, it has developed HS-120 as a potential treatment for NSCLC. It is conducting a Phase II trial of HS-410 in patients with NMIBC, and a Phase Ib trial of HS-110, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) to treat patients with NSCLC.