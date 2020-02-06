SEC Filings Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 5, 2020, Hawkins, Inc. issued a press release announcing financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended December 29, 2019. A copy of the press release issued by the Registrant is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(i)Exhibit.

Exhibit 99.1—Press Release, dated February 5, 2020, announcing financial results of Hawkins, Inc. for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended December 29, 2019.

