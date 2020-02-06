Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 5, 2020, Hawkins, Inc. issued a press release announcing financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended December 29, 2019. A copy of the press release issued by the Registrant is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(i)Exhibit.
Exhibit 99.1—Press Release, dated February 5, 2020, announcing financial results of Hawkins, Inc. for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended December 29, 2019.
Index to Exhibits
Electronic Transmission
HAWKINS INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 hwknex9912020-q3.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact:Jeffrey P. OldenkampFebruary 5,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and specialty ingredients for its customers in a range of industries. The Company conducts its business in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. Its Industrial segment is engaged in providing industrial chemicals, products and services to various industries, such as agriculture, chemical processing, electronics and energy. Its Water Treatment segment is engaged in providing chemicals, equipment and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment is engaged in providing ingredient distribution, processing and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, and health and wellness products.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR