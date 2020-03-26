GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01

The webcast will give viewers audio and access to PowerPoint slides that illustrate points made during the call. To register for the call and webcast, go to http://get.gwgh.com/q42019webcastinvite .

After the webcast is completed, a replay of it can be accessed at http://get.gwgh.com/q42019webcast .

99.1 Press release dated March 25, 2020 (filed herewith)



GWG Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea120004ex99-1_gwgholdings.htm PRESS RELEASE DATED MARCH 25,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG Holdings, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a financial purchaser of life insurance assets in the secondary market. The Company creates opportunities for consumers owning life insurance to obtain value for their policies as compared to the traditional options offered by insurance companies. The Company also creates opportunities for investors to participate in alternative asset classes, such as life insurance, not correlated to traditional financial markets. The Company conducts its life insurance related business through its subsidiary, GWG Life, LLC. It generally purchases life insurance assets directly from policy owners having purchased their life insurance in the primary market. Its operational platform offers various options to customers based on the market value of their life insurance, including selling the entire policy benefit for cash, or selling a portion of the policy benefit and retaining a portion of the benefit with no future premium obligation.