CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

As previously reported, in December 2019, Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) completed a public offering (the “December Offering”) to which the Company issued (i) 531,173 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), (ii) warrants to purchase up to 4,139,477 shares of Common Stock (the “Existing Warrants”), and (iii) pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3,608,304 shares of Common Stock (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”). As of March 25, 2020, all of the Pre-Funded Warrants had been exercised, and 78,304 of the Existing Warrants had been exercised by the holder thereof.

On March 25, 2020, the Company entered into a letter agreement (the “Exercise Agreement”) with a holder of the Existing Warrants (the “Exercising Holder”). to the Exercise Agreement, in connection with exercise by the Exercising Holder of the remaining 4,000,000 Existing Warrants held by the Exercising Holder which had not been previously exercised, the Company agreed to issue 4,000,000 additional warrants (the “New Warrants”) to purchase Common Stock. The Existing Warrants had a per share exercise price of $1.10, and to the Exercise Agreement, the Exercising Holder agreed to pay $1.225 per share to cover both the exercise price of the Existing Warrants and a $0.125 per share purchase price for the New Warrants. The New Warrants have an exercise price of $1.27 per share.

The New Warrants and the shares of Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of the New Warrants are not being registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and are being offered to the exemption provided in Section 4(a)(2) under the Securities Act or Rule 506(b) promulgated thereunder. to the Exercise Agreements, the New Warrants shall be substantially in the form of the Existing Warrants (except for customary legends and other language typical for an unregistered warrant, including the ability for the holder of the New Warrant to make a cashless exercise if no resale registration statement covering the Common Stock underlying the New Warrants is effective after six months), will be exercisable immediately, and will have a term of exercise of 5 1/2 years), and the Company will be required to register for resale the shares of Common Stock underlying the New Warrants.

The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4.9 million from the exercise of the Existing Warrants by the Exercising Holder. These gross proceeds will be reduced by fees due and payable to the placement agent for the transactions to the Exercise Agreement and New Warrants in the amount of $343,000, and further reduced by reimbursements to the placement agent for legal fees and other expenses. In addition, the placement agent will receive a new warrant for shares of Common Stock equal to 5.0% of the New Warrants issued, or 200,000 shares.

The description of terms and conditions of the Exercise Agreement and the New Warrant set forth herein do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the form of Exercise Agreement and the New Warrant. A copy of the Exercise Agreement is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto, and a copy of the New Warrant will be filed as an exhibit to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020.

10.1 Letter Agreement dated March 25, 2020.



Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. The Company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing regenerative medicine and large molecule products for the treatment of disease, with a primary focus on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, including orphan indications. Its product candidate, CAP-1002, a cardiosphere-derived cell product, is being tested in the ALLSTAR Phase II clinical study on patients having suffered a myocardial infarction (MI), while the DYNAMIC clinical study is testing CAP-1002 in patients in the advanced-stage of heart failure. CAP-1002 is also being tested in the HOPE-Duchenne Phase I/II clinical study for use in connection with Duchenne muscular dystrophy-related cardiomyopathy. Cenderitide, a dual receptor natriuretic peptide agonist, is being tested in a Phase II clinical study. Exosomes are nano-sized, membrane-enclosed vesicles.