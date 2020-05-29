GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On May 26, 2020, GTX Corp (the “Company”) finalized its understanding on terms by which the Company shall serve as the exclusive distributor of the Ti22 Liquid Titanium Shield (“Ti22”) within the United States. The Ti22 is an anti-bacterial and anti-viral screen protector for mobile devices and other glass surfaces, such as eye glasses, that claims to reduce the presence of microorganisms by 97.5%. The Company is in receipt of its first Ti22 shipment.



About GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO)

GTX Corp is a holding company that owns and operates two subsidiaries engaged in wearable technology business. The Company’s subsidiaries are Global Trek Xploration (GTX California) and LOCiMOBILE, Inc. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and sale of five related products and services in the global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE) wearable technology personal location and wandering assistive technology business. Through an enterprise (Internet of things (IoT)) monitoring platform and licensing subscription business model, the Company offers a solution of hardware, middleware, applications, connectivity and professional services. The Company has focused on building channels of distribution for its product lines of embedded devices, Stand-Alone devices and Digital Applications, which all funnel into the GTX Corp IoT monitoring platform.