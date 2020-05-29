DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the \”Company\”) held its annual meeting of shareholders on May 28, 2020 (the “Meeting”). At the close of business on the record date of the Meeting, there were a total of 34,036,780 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. At the Meeting, 30,268,451 shares of common stock were represented, therefore a quorum was present. Four proposals were presented and voted on. Set forth below are the final results for all proposals.

1. The following nominees received the requisite plurality of votes cast at the Meeting, as indicated below, and were therefore elected as directors to serve for a term to expire at the Company\’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2023 and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified:

2. The ratification of the appointment of Crowe LLP to act as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for the year ending December 31, 2020 was approved by the requisite majority of the votes cast by shareholders, as indicated below:

3. The approval, of a non-binding advisory vote, of the following resolution regarding the compensation of the Company\’s named executive officers, as disclosed in the Company’s proxy statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, was approved by the requisite majority of the votes cast by shareholders, as indicated below:

RESOLVED, that the compensation paid to the Company\’s Named Executive Officers, as disclosed to Item 402 of Regulation S-K, including the Compensation Discussion and Analysis, compensation tables and narrative discussion, is hereby APPROVED.

4. The Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. 2020 Equity Incentive Plan was approved by the requisite majority of the votes cast by shareholders, as indicated below: