GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC. (NASDAQ:GRIF) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On May 7, 2020, Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (“Griffin” or “Registrant”) issued a press release regarding its Annual Meeting of Stockholders that will be held as a virtual meeting on May 7, 2020. Attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K is Griffin’s May 7, 2020 press release, which is incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained in Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K is furnished under this Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or incorporated by reference in any filing thereunder or under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Exhibit 99.1: Registrant’s May 7, 2020 Press Release (attached hereto).

GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 grif-20200507ex9913f2ffc.htm EX-99.1 grif_Current_Folio_8K_Annual Meeting Speech Ex. 99.1 NEWS FROM: Exhibit 99.1 GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY,…

