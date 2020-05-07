FRP HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securities Holders.

On May 6, 2020, FRP Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). There were 9,821,435 shares of Company common stock entitled to be voted. Of this amount, 9,258,280 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Voting results for each matter submitted to a vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting are set forth below:

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 6, 2020, the board of directors of the Company increased the existing stock repurchase authorization by an additional $10,000,000.



