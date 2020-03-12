SEC Filings GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC. (NASDAQ:GRIF) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC. (NASDAQ:GRIF) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

Story continues below

On March 12, 2020, Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (“Griffin” or “Registrant”) issued a press release announcing that it closed on the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of an approximately 68,000 square foot mostly vacant industrial/warehouse building (the “Building”) in Orlando, Florida, Griffin’s third industrial/warehouse property in Orlando. The Building’s approximately $5.7 million purchase price was paid in cash at closing using cash on hand. Griffin entered the Orlando market when it purchased a fully leased approximately 100,000 square foot industrial/warehouse building in October 2019 and subsequently acquired a fully leased approximately 108,000 square foot industrial/warehouse building in February 2020. This Acquisition increases Griffin’s total real estate portfolio to 42 buildings aggregating approximately 4,639,000 square feet, with 91% of the square footage being industrial/warehouse space.

Exhibit 99.1: Registrant’s March 12, 2020 Press Release (attached hereto).

GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 grif-20200312ex991c96efa.htm EX-99.1 grif_Current Folio_8K_Building Purchase Ex 99.1 NEWS FROM: Exhibit 99.1 GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC. (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (Griffin), formerly Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc., is engaged in real estate business. The Company is principally involved in developing, managing and leasing industrial and commercial properties. It owns over 30 buildings consisting of approximately 3.0 million square feet. Approximately 86% of this square footage is industrial/warehouse space, with the balance principally being office/flex space. It leases approximately 89% of its industrial/warehouse space and approximately 85% of its office/flex space. Its commercial and industrial development is focused on NE Tradeport, an industrial park near Bradley International Airport, and Interstate 91, which is located in Windsor and East Granby, Connecticut. Its other commercial development in Connecticut is the combination of its buildings in Griffin Center in Windsor and Bloomfield, Connecticut, and Griffin Center South in Bloomfield. Its residential developments include Simsbury, Suffield and others.