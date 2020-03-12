SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (NYSEMKT:SGA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On March 12, 2020, Saga Communications, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The press release, dated March 12, 2020, is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated March 12, 2020.



SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm205286-3_ex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Saga Communications,…

About SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (NYSEMKT:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc. is a broadcast company primarily engaged in acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. The Company owns and/or operates over four television stations and over five low-power television stations serving approximately two markets, and over 67 frequency modulation (FM) and 32 amplitude modulation (AM) radio stations serving approximately 20 markets, including Bellingham, Washington; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Virginia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Manchester, New Hampshire; Des Moines, Iowa, and Joplin, Missouri. The Company operates in two segments: Radio and Television. The Radio segment includes over 23 markets, which includes approximately 100 of its radio stations. The Television segment includes over two markets and consists of approximately four television stations and over five low power television (LPTV) stations. The radio stations that the Company owns and/or operates employ various programming formats, including Classic Hits and Country.