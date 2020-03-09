GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 9, 2020, Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (the “Registrant”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended>December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.
In accordance with general instruction B.2 to Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 2.02 (including Exhibit 99.1) shall be deemed “furnished” and not “filed” with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
99.1 Earnings press release, “GREENLIGHT RE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS”,>dated March 9, 2020, issued by the Registrant.
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 pressrelease2019q4.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit GREENLIGHT RE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS Decrease in fully diluted book value per share of 1.7% for the year to $12.88; Fully diluted net loss per share of $0.11 for the yearCompany to Hold Conference Call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday March 10,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a property and casualty reinsurance holding company. The Company operates through property and casualty reinsurance segment. Its underwriting operations are classified into two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for losses emanating from one event or multiple events. The Company’s property line of insurance provides protection for aviation, commercial, energy, motor physical damage and personal. It offers casualty insurance products for general, marine, motor and professional liabilities. The Company’s specialty insurance products are offered for financial, health and worker’s compensation. Its subsidiaries include Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd, (Greenlight Re), Greenlight Reinsurance Ireland, Ltd. (GRIL) and Verdant Holding Company, Ltd. (Verdant).

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR