GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 pressrelease2019q4.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit GREENLIGHT RE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS Decrease in fully diluted book value per share of 1.7% for the year to $12.88; Fully diluted net loss per share of $0.11 for the yearCompany to Hold Conference Call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday March 10,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. (NASDAQ:GLRE)
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a property and casualty reinsurance holding company. The Company operates through property and casualty reinsurance segment. Its underwriting operations are classified into two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for losses emanating from one event or multiple events. The Company’s property line of insurance provides protection for aviation, commercial, energy, motor physical damage and personal. It offers casualty insurance products for general, marine, motor and professional liabilities. The Company’s specialty insurance products are offered for financial, health and worker’s compensation. Its subsidiaries include Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd, (Greenlight Re), Greenlight Reinsurance Ireland, Ltd. (GRIL) and Verdant Holding Company, Ltd. (Verdant).