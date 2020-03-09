SEC Filings GREENLIGHT CAPITAL RE, LTD. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 9, 2020, Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (the “Registrant”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended>December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with general instruction B.2 to Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 2.02 (including Exhibit 99.1) shall be deemed “furnished” and not “filed” with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Earnings press release, “GREENLIGHT RE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS”,>dated March 9, 2020, issued by the Registrant.