GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

On January 15, 2020, Great Southern Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Great Southern Bank, issued a press release announcing a special cash dividend of $1.00 per common share. The special cash dividend will be payable on February 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on January 27, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
99.1 Press release dated January 15, 2020
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial holding and parent company of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank offers banking services through its approximately 108 banking centers located in southern and central Missouri; the Kansas City, Missouri area; the St. Louis, Missouri area; eastern Kansas; northwestern Arkansas; eastern Nebraska, the Minneapolis, Minnesota area, and eastern, western and central Iowa. The Bank’s consolidated net loans total over $3.34 billion and consolidated deposits total over $3.29 billion. The Company primarily makes long-term, fixed-rate residential real estate loans. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of the United States Government agencies, mortgage-backed securities, states and political subdivisions, and other securities.

