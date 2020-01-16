GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Story continues below

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 15,…To view the full exhibit click

About GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial holding and parent company of Great Southern Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank and subsidiaries of the Bank, the Company offers insurance, travel, investment and related services. The Bank offers banking services through its approximately 108 banking centers located in southern and central Missouri; the Kansas City, Missouri area; the St. Louis, Missouri area; eastern Kansas; northwestern Arkansas; eastern Nebraska, the Minneapolis, Minnesota area, and eastern, western and central Iowa. The Bank’s consolidated net loans total over $3.34 billion and consolidated deposits total over $3.29 billion. The Company primarily makes long-term, fixed-rate residential real estate loans. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of the United States Government agencies, mortgage-backed securities, states and political subdivisions, and other securities.