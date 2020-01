CMG HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

to the share buy-back agreement approved by the Board of Directors on June 10, 2019,

CMG Holdings Group announces the purchase of 1 million shares in the open market at an average price of .0065. To date, the company has bought more than 7.4 million shares. The company continues to believe the shares to be significantly under valued.



About CMG HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a sports, entertainment, marketing and management company. The Company operates through three segments: XA, Good Gaming and CMG Holdings Group. The Company is engaged in providing event management implementation, sponsorships, licensing and broadcast, production and syndication. The Company’s subsidiaries include Good Gaming, Inc., The Experiential Agency, Inc. and CMGO Capital, Inc. The Company, through Good Gaming, Inc., is involved in various pursuits, including experiential advertising, e-Sports.