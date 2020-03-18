Great Lakes Dredge Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On March 12, 2020, Lasse J. Petterson, Chief Executive Officer of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (the “Company”), assumed the additional title of President. David E. Simonelli, formerly President of the Dredging Division, assumed the title of Chief Operating Officer of the Company. The title changes are in connection with the establishment of a new reporting structure for the Company.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is a provider of dredging services. The Company provides dredging services in the East, West and Gulf Coasts of the United States and around the world. It operates in two segments: Dredging Operations, which involves enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock, and Environmental & Remediation Operations, which provides construction services on soil, water and sediment for clients in both the public and private sectors in the United States. It holds interests in Amboy Aggregates, which is involved in mining sand from the entrance channel to New York Harbor for providing sand and aggregate for use in road and building construction and for clean land fill; Lower Main Street Development, LLC, which is engaged in land development and sale business, and TerraSea Environmental Solutions, which is engaged in the environmental services business.