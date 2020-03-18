GALAXY GAMING, INC. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01
About GALAXY GAMING, INC. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)
Galaxy Gaming, Inc. is engaged in the business of designing, developing, manufacturing and/or acquiring casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the global gaming industry. The Company markets its products to land-based, riverboat and cruise ship gaming establishments and to Internet gaming companies. It groups its products into four product categories: Proprietary Table Games, Enhanced Table Systems, e-Tables and Ancillary Equipment. The Company has an installed base of its products on over 5,000 gaming tables located in over 600 casinos. The Company owns over 20 different table games, including 21+3, Two-way Hold’em and Three Card Poker, which are played in over 250 casinos. The Company’s Proprietary Table Games are grouped into two product types: Side Bets and Premium Games. Enhanced Table Systems are electronic enhancements used on casino table games to add to player appeal and to enhance game security.