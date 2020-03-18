On March 17, 2020 Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GLXZ) (the “Company”), a developer and distributor of casino table games and enhanced systems, issued a press release reporting the passing of Norman H. DesRosiers, a valued member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. DesRosiers passed away on March 15, 2020.
