On March 17, 2020 Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GLXZ) (the “Company”), a developer and distributor of casino table games and enhanced systems, issued a press release reporting the passing of Norman H. DesRosiers, a valued member of the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. DesRosiers passed away on March 15, 2020.

A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

