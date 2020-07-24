SEC Filings GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Transition Agreement with Mr. Greenberg

In a Form 8-K filed on June 16, 2020, we stated that effective June 9, 2020, the Board of Directors of GP Strategies Corporation (the “Company”) and Scott N. Greenberg agreed that he will assume a new role as Senior Advisor to the Company while continuing in his position as Chairman of the Board, and that Mr. Greenberg’s duties and compensation for serving as Chairman of the Board and Senior Advisor had not been finalized as of such date.

On July 21, 2020, Mr. Greenberg and the Company entered into a new transition agreement. The agreement has a term of three years and for that period Mr. Greenberg will serve as a Senior Advisor, providing advisory services to the Board and the CEO and assisting with various projects including corporate transactions and engagement in the finance function of the Company.

Mr. Greenberg will continue to serve on the Board of Directors while he remains employed by the Company, subject to his reelection to the Board by the Company’s shareholders. The Company has agreed that Mr. Greenberg will be nominated for reelection at the expiration of each Board term. Mr. Greenberg agrees to resign from the Board at the end of the transition agreement, unless the Board requests otherwise and he agrees.

Compensation

The Company will pay Mr. Greenberg an annual salary of $560,000 per year to serve as Senior Advisor. Executive will not receive any compensation for his service as a director while he is an employee.

The agreement provides that on its effectiveness, a total of 87,561 performance-based restricted stock units granted to Mr. Greenberg on April 20, 2018 and on May 15, 2019 to the Company’s Long Term Incentive Program (“LTIP”) were cancelled. Mr. Greenberg will no longer participate in the LTIP or similar programs and except for the grant described below, Mr. Greenberg will receive no other equity grants during the term of the agreement and he is not eligible for any bonus payment.

to the agreement, the Company granted Mr. Greenberg 177,305 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) with a grant date value of $1.5 million (the “New Award”), based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the date of the Agreement. Subject to the treatment upon a termination of service or a sale of the company described below, the New Award RSUs vest (1) one-third on July 21, 2021; (2) one-third if and when the 20-trading day volume weighted average price (VWAP) per share of the Company’s stock is greater than $10.58 (representing a 25% increase in the 20-trading day VWAP per share of the Company’s stock from the stock price on the Effective Date); and (3) one-third if and when the 20-trading day VWAP per share of the Company’s stock is greater than$12.69 (representing a 50% increase in 20-trading day VWAP from the stock price on the Effective Date). The second and third tranches of the New Award will expire if the required level of VWAP per share is not achieved by July 21, 2023.

Vesting of the New Award RSUs is in all cases subject to Mr. Greenberg’s continued employment until the applicable vesting date except as provided upon a termination of service or a sale of the company as set forth below. Upon a “sale of the company,” as defined in the Company’s LTIP, the New Award RSUs will become 50% vested.

Payments on Termination:

If Mr. Greenberg is terminated for any reason, then the Company will continue to pay Mr. Greenberg (or after Mr. Greenberg’s death, his surviving spouse or estate, if there is no surviving spouse) the annual salary and continued benefits for the remainder of the three-year term of the agreement.

In addition, if Mr. Greenberg’s employment is terminated by the Company without Cause (as defined below), by Mr. Greenberg for Good Reason (as defined below), or due to Mr. Greenberg’s death or illness/disability, then (1) the grant of time-based RSUs made to Mr. Greenberg on March 26, 2020 will become 50% vested and (2) the First Tranche of the New Award will vest 50% if not vested previously and (ii) the Second and Third Tranches of the New Award, if not vested previously, will remain outstanding and eligible to vest based on achievement of the