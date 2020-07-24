CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Award of Phantom Unit Grant to Non-Employee Directors. The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of CrossAmerica GP LLC, the general partner (the “General Partner”) of CrossAmerica Partners LP, a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership (the “Partnership”), approved the grant under the Lehigh Gas Partners LP 2012 Incentive Award (the “Plan”) of phantom units to each of Justin A. Gannon, Mickey Kim, and Kenneth G. Valosky (the “Non-Employee Directors”).

to separate Phantom Unit Award Agreements (the “Agreements”), each of Messrs. Gannon, Kim and Valosky has been granted, effective July 23, 2020 (the “Grant Date”), an award of phantom units in an amount equal to the Fair Market Value (as defined in the Plan) of $55,000 on the Grant Date. The Agreements also include awards of distribution equivalent rights (“DERs”, as defined in the Plan) entitling the holder thereof an amount equal to the distributions authorized to be paid quarterly to holders of common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership (“Partnership Units”), which payments shall be made on or about the same date as the distributions to holders of Partnership Units. The phantom units awarded to the Non-Employee Directors will fully vest on the first anniversary of the Grant Date, conditioned upon continuous service as a Non-Employee Director. Upon vesting, each phantom unit will entitle the holder to receive a Partnership Unit or cash in an amount equal to the Fair Market Value of a Partnership Unit, as determined at the discretion of the Board or a duly appointed committee thereof.

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure

On July 23, 2020, the Partnership issued a press release announcing that the Board approved a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per unit attributable to the second quarter of 2020 (annualized $2.10 per unit), consistent with the first quarter of 2020. The distribution attributable to the second quarter is payable on August 11, 2020 to all unitholders of record on August 4, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K is being furnished to Regulation FD. The information in Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 of Item 9.01 of this report, according to general instruction B.2., shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. The information in this Current Report shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. By filing this report on Form 8-K and furnishing this information, the Partnership makes no admission as to the materiality of any information in this report that the Partnership chooses to disclose solely because of Regulation FD.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

CrossAmerica Partners LP Exhibit

About CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. The Company operates in two segments: wholesale and retail. The Company’s sites are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, Kentucky, New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, Maryland, Delaware, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Indiana and West Virginia. The Company also distributes motor fuel in Georgia and North Carolina. It distributes motor fuels at approximately 1,100 sites located in over 20 states. In addition, the Company, through One Stop convenience stores network, owns over 40 stores in Charleston, West Virginia. The Company purchases branded and unbranded motor fuel from integrated oil companies, refiners and unbranded fuel suppliers. It owns or leases and operates convenience stores and retains all profits from motor fuel and convenience store operations.