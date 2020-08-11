GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. (NYSE:GSBD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 – Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 10, 2020, Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The text of the press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being “furnished” and shall not be deemed “filed” by the Company for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 7.01 – Regulation FD Disclosure.

On August 10, 2020, the Company issued a press release, included herewith as Exhibit 99.1, announcing the declaration of a second quarter 2020 distribution of $0.45 per share.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being “furnished” and shall not be deemed “filed” by the Company for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

99.1 Press Release of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., dated August 10, 2020.

About GOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC. (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc., formerly Goldman Sachs Liberty Harbor Capital, LLC, is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments. It focuses on lending to the United States middle-market companies. Its portfolio includes first lien/senior secured debt, first lien/last-out unitranche, second lien/senior secured debt, preferred stock, common stock, and investment funds and vehicles. It invests in healthcare providers and services, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, automobiles, and energy equipment and services sectors. Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. is the investment advisor of the Company.