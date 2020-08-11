SEC Filings BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. (NYSE:BR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC. (NYSE:BR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 11, 2020, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (“Broadridge” or the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. On August 11, 2020, the Company also posted an Earnings Webcast & Conference Call Presentation dated August 11, 2020 on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.broadridge-ir.com.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On August 10, 2020, Broadridge\’s Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.575 per share, payable on October 5, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020. This declaration reflects the Board\’s approval of an increase in the annual dividend amount by 6% from $2.16 to $2.30 per share, subject to the discretion of the Board to declare quarterly dividends. The declaration and payment of future dividends to holders of the Company’s common stock will be at the discretion of the Board, and will depend upon many factors, including the Company’s financial condition, earnings, capital requirements of its businesses, legal requirements, regulatory constraints, industry practice, and other factors that the Board deems relevant. A copy of the press release announcing this dividend declaration is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Copies of the press release and earnings presentation are being furnished as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, attached hereto, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference. The information furnished to Items 2.02 and 9.01, including Exhibits 99.1and 99.2, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical in nature, and which may be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “assumes,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “we believe,” “could be” and other words of similar meaning, are forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those risk factors discussed in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Report”), as they may be updated in any future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this 8-K and are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed in the 2020 Annual Report. These statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include:

•the potential impact and effects of Covid-19 on the business of Broadridge, Broadridge’s results of operations and financial performance, any measures Broadridge has and may take in response to Covid-19 and any expectations Broadridge may have with respect thereto;

•the success of Broadridge in retaining and selling additional services to its existing clients and in obtaining new clients;