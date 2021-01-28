GOLDEN MATRIX GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:GMGID) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Story continues below

On January 26, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company adopted (a) new Charters of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company (replacing the prior charters adopted in August 2020, in order to confirm that such charters complied with applicable NASDAQ Capital Market rules)(collectively, the “ Charters ”); and (b) a whistleblower protection policy.

Copies of the Audit Committee Charter, Compensation Committee Charter and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Charter are filed herewith as Exhibits 99.1 through 99.3 .

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

* Filed herewith.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 gmgi_ex991.htm AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER gmgi_ex991.htmEXHIBIT 99.1 GOLDEN MATRIX GROUP,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About GOLDEN MATRIX GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:GMGID)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (GMGI), formerly Source Gold Corp., is engaged in providing social gaming technology. The Company’s business is focused on software technology. The Company has built a social gaming casino under the brand name, Lucky Panda 888. The Company owns social gaming intellectual property (IP) and builds white labeled social gaming platforms. The social gaming IP includes tools for acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The Company’s platform is unparalleled in both desktop and mobile applications. Its user management is optimized to accommodate both free and cost to play state of the art games. The Company has launched its iPhone application with multiple social casino games. GMGI’s social gaming software supports multiple languages, including English and Chinese. The Company has a global presence with offices in Las Vegas Nevada and Sydney Australia.