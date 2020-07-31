GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (NYSE:GLP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On July 31, 2020, Global Partners LP (the “Partnership”) issued a press release announcing that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Global GP LLC, declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.45875 per unit ($1.835 per unit on an annualized basis) on all of its outstanding common units for the period from April 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020. The distribution will be paid on August 14, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2020. A copy of the Partnership’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 7.01 and in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, unless the Partnership specifically states that the information is to be considered “filed” under the Exchange Act or incorporates it by reference into a filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

99.1 Global Partners LP Press Release dated July 31, 2020