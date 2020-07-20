GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (NYSE:GLP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01.
On July 20, 2020, Global Partners LP (the “Partnership”) issued a press release announcing that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Global GP LLC, declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.609375 per unit ($2.4375 per unit on an annualized basis) on the Partnership’s Series A preferred units for the period from May 15, 2020 through August 14, 2020. On August 17, 2020, the Partnership will pay such cash distribution to its Series A preferred unitholders of record as of the opening of business on August 3, 2020. A copy of the Partnership’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 7.01 and in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, unless the Partnership specifically states that the information is to be considered “filed” under the Exchange Act or incorporates it by reference into a filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
(d) Exhibit
99.1 Global Partners LP Press Release dated July 20, 2020
About GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (NYSE:GLP)
Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. The Company is engaged in the purchasing, selling and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including domestic and Canadian crude oil, gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, natural gas and propane. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. Its Wholesale segment engages in the logistics of selling, gathering, storage and transportation of refined petroleum products, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane. In the GDSO segment, gasoline distribution includes sales of branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub jobbers. Its Commercial segment includes sales and deliveries to end user customers in the public sector and to commercial and industrial end users of unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, bunker fuel and natural gas.
