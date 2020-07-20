GLOBAL PARTNERS LP (NYSE:GLP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On July 20, 2020, Global Partners LP (the “Partnership”) issued a press release announcing that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Global GP LLC, declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.609375 per unit ($2.4375 per unit on an annualized basis) on the Partnership’s Series A preferred units for the period from May 15, 2020 through August 14, 2020. On August 17, 2020, the Partnership will pay such cash distribution to its Series A preferred unitholders of record as of the opening of business on August 3, 2020. A copy of the Partnership’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 7.01 and in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, unless the Partnership specifically states that the information is to be considered “filed” under the Exchange Act or incorporates it by reference into a filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

(d) Exhibit

99.1 Global Partners LP Press Release dated July 20, 2020