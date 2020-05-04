GLEN BURNIE BANCORP (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 1, 2020, Glen Burnie Bancorp (the “Company”) announced its results of operations for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing such results dated May 1, 2020 is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. This Form 8-K and the attached exhibit are furnished to, but not filed with, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any of the Company’s filings with the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933.

Glen Burnie Bancorp is the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (the Bank), a commercial bank. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. Its real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Its lending activities include residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and consumer installment lending, including indirect automobile lending. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts (statements), money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) checking accounts, individual retirement account (IRA) and simplified employee pension (SEP) accounts, Christmas club accounts and certificates of deposit.