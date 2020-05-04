SEC Filings AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) As previously disclosed, on October 29, 2019, Arthur Ainsberg an independent member of the Board of Directors (“Board”) of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) advised the Board that he did not intend to stand for re-election as a director at the Company’s upcoming 2020 annual meeting of stockholders to be held on June 19, 2020 (the “Annual Meeting”). Mr. Ainsberg has served as an independent director of the Company since 2013 and currently serves as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee of the Board. Mr. Ainsberg’s decision not to stand for re-election was not the result of any disagreement with the Board or the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices. Mr. Ainsberg will continue to serve on the Board until the Annual Meeting.

On April 29, 2020, in order to assist the Company in complying with the New York Stock Exchange listing requirement that the Board be comprised of a majority of independent directors, Mr. Sigman notified the Company that he would not stand for re-election as a director at the Annual Meeting. Mr. Sigman will continue to serve on the Board until the Annual Meeting and will remain the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.