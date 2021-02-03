Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 3, 2021, Gladstone Capital Corporation issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020. The text of the press release is included as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.