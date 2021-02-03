Fountain Healthy Aging, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FHAI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On February 1, 2021, the Company entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”), with Wei Lian Jin Meng Group Limited, a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands (“WLJM Cayman” and together with its subsidiaries, the “WLJM Group”), and shareholders who together own shares constituting 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of WLJM Cayman (the “Sellers”). to the terms of the Exchange Agreement, the Sellers transferred to the Company all of their shares of WLJM Cayman in exchange for the issuance of 600,000,000 shares (the “Shares”) of the Company’s common stock (the “Acquisition”). The Acquisition has been accounted for as a recapitalization of the Company, whereby WLJM Cayman is the accounting acquirer. As a result of the Acquisition, the Company is now a holding company, is engaged in providing products and services in the food and beverage industry, including producing and selling “coffee tea” products, which represent drinks made from a mixture of coffee and tea, black coffee products and other coffee products.

Immediately after completion of the Acquisition on February 2, 2020 (the “Closing Date”), the Company’s capital stock consisted of: (i) 750,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (“Common Stock”), authorized, of which 600,034,500 shares are issued and outstanding; and (ii) 100,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.00001 per share, of which all 100,000,000 shares are designated Series A Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”), of which all 100,000,000 shares are issued and outstanding.

As a result of the Acquisition, as of the Closing Date the Company has ceased to fall under the definition of shell company as defined in Rule 12b-2 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and WLJM Cayman is now a wholly owned subsidiary.

The Exchange Agreement contains a number of representations and warranties made by the Company, on the one hand, and WLJM Cayman and the Sellers on the other hand, made solely for the benefit of the other, which in certain cases are subject to specified exceptions and qualifications contained in the Exchange Agreement or in information provided to certain disclosure schedules to the Exchange Agreement. The representations and warranties are customary for transactions similar to the Acquisition.

The obligation of the parties to complete the Acquisition is subject to the fulfilment (or, in some cases, the waiver) of certain closing conditions, including but not limited to:

Our registered copyrights include those registered by our subsidiary, Shenzhen Wei Lian, and listed in the table immediately below:

WLJM Cayman was incorporated in the Cayman Islands under the Cayman Islands Companies Law on June 30, 2020. The Company does not conduct any substantive operations on its own but instead conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries in in the Peoples’ Republic of China (the “PRC”).

Wei Lian Jin Meng (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (“WLJM HK”) was incorporated in Hong Kong under the Hong Kong Companies’ Ordinance (Chapter 622), on August 5, 2020. Wei Lian Jin Meng (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. is a 100% owned subsidiary of WLJM Cayman.

Jin You Wei Meng (Shenzhen) Consulting Co., Ltd. (“JYWM WFOE”) was incorporated in the Peoples’ Republic of China (the “PRC”) on November 24, 2020. JYWM WFOE is a 100% owned subsidiary of WLJM HK.

Shenzhen Wei Lian Jin Meng Electronic Commerce Limited (“Shenzhen Wei Lian”) was incorporated in the Peoples’ Republic of China (the “PRC”) on October 17, 2017. Shenzhen Wei Lian is a 100% owned subsidiary of Jin You Wei Meng (Shenzhen) Consulting Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Wei Lian wholesales coffee beans to retail partners and corporate customers.

Dongguan Dishi Coffee Limited (“Dongguan Dishi”) was incorporated in the Peoples’ Republic of China (the “PRC”) on October 25, 2018. Dongguan Dishi is a 100% owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Wei Lian. Dongguan Dishi merchandizes coffee beans for Shenzhen Wei Lian.

Shenzhen Nainiang Coffee Art Museum Limited (“Shenzhen Nainiang”) was incorporated in the Peoples’ Republic of China (the “PRC”) on June 20, 2019. Shenzhen Nainiang is a 100% owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Wei Lian. Shenzhen Nainiang had not generated any revenues in the fiscal year 2019. Shenzhen Nainiang plans to operate on self-own coffee stores or to cooperate with selective retail partners to manage the coffee stores. Shenzhen Nainiang will sell cups of freshly brewed coffee in the coffee stores. The Company was evaluating the number of stores to be opened subsequent to September 30, 2020, given the Covid-19 situation.

The reorganization of WLJM Cayman and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the “Company) was completed on December 24, 2020. to the reorganization, WLJM Cayman became the holding company of the companies, which were under the common control of the controlling shareholder before and after the reorganization. Accordingly, the Company’s financial statements have been prepared on a consolidated basis by applying the predecessor value method as if the reorganization had been completed at the beginning of the earliest reporting period.

The accompanying financial statements include the balances and results of operations of the Company have been prepared to the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission (“SEC”) and in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“US GAAP”).

The accompanying financial statements are presented on the basis that the Company is a going concern. The going concern assumption contemplates the realization of assets and the satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business.

The Company incurred net loss of $305,081 and $39,338 during the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had net current liability of $758,619 and a deficit on equity of $333,682.

The ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon the Company’s profit generating operations in the future and/or obtaining the necessary financing to meet its obligations and repay its liabilities arising from normal business operations when they become due. These consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.

The Company expects to finance operations primarily through cash flow from revenue and capital contributions from the shareholders of the Company. In the event that the Company requires additional funding to finance the growth of the Company’s current and expected future operations as well as to achieve our strategic objectives, the shareholders of the Company indicated the intent and ability to provide additional equity financing.

These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. The Company’s continuation as a going concern is dependent on the Company’s ability to meet obligations as they become due and to obtain additional equity or alternative financing required to fund operations until sufficient sources of recurring revenues can be generated. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in its plans described above or in attracting equity or alternative financing on acceptable terms, or if at all. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

to the reorganization, Wei Lian Jin Meng Group Limited became the holding company of the companies, which were under the common control of the controlling shareholders before and after the reorganization. Accordingly, the Company’s financial statements have been prepared on a consolidated basis by applying the predecessor value method as if the reorganization had been completed at the beginning of the earliest reporting period.

The consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statements of changes in equity and statements of cash flows of the Company for the relevant periods include the results and cash flows of all companies now comprising the Company from the earliest date presented or since the date when the subsidiaries and/or businesses first came under the common control of the controlling shareholders, wherever the period is shorter.

The consolidated statements of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 have been prepared to present the assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries using the existing book values from the controlling shareholders’ perspective. No adjustments are made to reflect fair values, or to recognize any new assets or liabilities as a result of the reorganization.

All intra-group and inter-company transactions and balances have been eliminated on consolidation.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with US GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, related disclosures of contingent liabilities at the balance sheet date, and revenue and expenses in the financial statements and accompanying notes. Significant accounting estimates reflected in the Company’s financial statements include the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets, economic lives and impairment of leasehold improvements and equipment, allowance for doubtful accounts and etc.. Actual results could differ from those estimates and such differences could affect the results of operations reported in future periods.

The Company considers all highly liquid investments purchased with original maturities of three months or less to be cash equivalents. All cash and cash equivalents relate to cash on hand and cash at bank at December 31, 2019 and 2018.

The Renminbi is not freely convertible into foreign currencies. Under the PRC Foreign Exchange Control Regulations and Administration of Settlement, Sales and Payment of Foreign Exchange Regulations, the Company is permitted to exchange Renminbi for foreign currencies through banks that are authorized to conduct foreign exchange business.

An item of leasehold improvement and equipment is stated at cost less any accumulated depreciation and any accumulated allowance for decrease in value (if any).

The cost of an item of leasehold improvement and equipment comprises its purchase price, import duties and non-refundable purchase taxes (after deducting trade discounts and rebates) and any costs directly attributable to bringing the asset to the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management. These can include the initial estimate of costs of dismantling and removing the item, and restoring the site on which it is located, the obligation for which an entity incurs either when the item is acquired or as a consequence of having used the item during a particular period.

The cost of replacing part of leasehold improvement and equipment is included in the carrying amount of the asset when it is probable that future economic benefits will flow to the Company and the carrying amount of those replaced parts is derecognized. Repairs and maintenance are charged to the statement of income during the financial period in which they are incurred.

Depreciation is calculated on the straight-line basis to write off the cost of each asset to its residual value over the estimated useful life as follows:

The Company reviews its long-lived assets for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of an asset may no longer be recoverable. Whenever there is an indication showing a permanent decrease in the amount of leasehold improvement and equipment; such as an evidence of obsolescence or physical damage of an asset, significant changes in the manner in which an asset is used or is expected to be used, the Company shall recognize loss on decrease in value of leasehold improvement and equipment in the statement of income where the carrying amount of asset is higher than the recoverable amount. The Company measures impairment by comparing the carrying value of the long-lived assets to the estimated undiscounted future cash flows expected to result from the use of the assets and their eventual disposition. If the sum of the expected undiscounted cash flow is less than the carrying amount of the assets, the Company would recognize an impairment loss based on the fair value of the assets. The Company did not record any impairment losses on long-lived assets during the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

The Company recognizes revenue from coffee bean sales, net of value-added taxes, upon delivery at such time title passes to the customer. Customers are required to pay in advance before making sales orders and the advance is initially recorded as advance from customers.

The Company’s revenue recognition policy is in compliance with ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers that revenue is recognized when a customer obtains control of promised goods and is recognized in an amount that reflects the consideration that the Company expects to receive in exchange for those goods. In addition, the standard requires disclosure of the nature, amount, timing, and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows arising from contracts with customers. The amount of revenue that is recorded reflects the consideration that the Company expects to receive in exchange for those goods. The Company applies the following five-step model in order to determine this amount:

Research and development costs are expensed as incurred. Research and development costs included in general and administrative expenses for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was $99,687 and $nil, respectively.

The Company determines if an arrangement contains a lease at inception. The Company elected the practical expedient, for all asset classes, to account for each lease component of a contract and its associated non-lease components as a single lease component, rather than allocating a standalone value to each component of a lease. For purposes of calculating operating lease obligations under the standard, the Company’s lease terms may include options to extend or terminate the lease when it is reasonably certain that the Company will exercise such option. The Company’s leases do not contain material residual value guarantees or material restrictive covenants. Operating lease expense is recognized on a straight-line basis over the lease terms. The discount rate used to measure a lease obligation is usually the rate implicit in the lease; however, the Company’s operating leases generally do not provide an implicit rate. Accordingly, the Company uses its incremental borrowing rate at lease commencement to determine the present value of lease payments. The incremental borrowing rate is an entity-specific rate which represents the rate of interest a lessee would pay to borrow on a collateralized basis over a similar term with similar payments.

The Company’s reporting currency is the U.S. dollar and the functional currency is the Chinese Renminbi (“RMB”). All assets and liabilities are translated at exchange rates at the balance sheet date and revenue and expenses are translated at the average yearly exchange rates and equity is translated at historical exchange rates. Any translation adjustments resulting are not included in determining net income but are included in foreign exchange adjustment to other comprehensive income, a component of equity.

Transactions in currencies other than the functional currencies during the year are converted into the applicable functional currencies at the applicable rates of exchange prevailing at the dates of the transactions. Exchange gains and losses are recognized in the statements of operations.

The exchange rates utilized as follows:

The RMB is not a freely convertible currency. The State Administration for Foreign Exchange, under the authority of the People’s Bank of China, controls the conversion of the RMB into other currencies. The value of the RMB is subject to changes in central government policies and to international economic and political developments affecting supply and demand in the China Foreign Exchange Trading System market. All the Company’s cash and cash equivalents are in RMB.

Fair value is the price that would be received from selling an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. When determining the fair value measurements for assets and liabilities required or permitted to be recorded at fair value, the Company considers the principal or most advantageous market in which it would transact and it considers assumptions that market participants would use when valuing the asset or liability. Authoritative literature provides a fair value hierarchy which prioritizes the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value into three broad levels. The level in the hierarchy within which the fair value measurement in its entirety falls is based upon the lowest level of input that is significant to the fair value measurement as follows:

Level 1

Level 1 applies to assets or liabilities for which there are quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2

Level 2 applies to assets or liabilities for which there are inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability such as quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets; quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets with insufficient volume or infrequent transactions (less active markets); or model-derived valuations in which significant inputs are observable or can be derived principally from, or corroborated by, observable market data.

Level 3

Level 3 applies to assets or liabilities for which there are unobservable inputs to the valuation methodology that are significant to the measurement of the fair value of the assets or liabilities.

The Company’s financial instruments consist primarily of cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivables, other receivables, prepayments, accounts payable, other payables and advance from customers. The carrying amounts of these balances approximate their fair values due to the short-term maturities of these instruments.

Inventories primarily consist of packing materials and finished goods, which are stated at the lower of cost, determined on a weighted average basis, or net realizable value. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business less the estimated cost of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale. When inventories are sold, their carrying amount is charged to expense in the period in which the revenue is recognized. Write-downs for declines in net realizable value or for losses of inventories are recognized as an expense in the period the impairment or loss occurs. No allowance for obsolete finished goods for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Income tax expense comprises current and deferred taxation and is recognized in profit or loss except to the extent that it relates to items recognized directly in other comprehensive income or equity, in which case it is recognized directly in other comprehensive income or equity. Current tax is the expected tax payable on the taxable income for the year, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date, and any adjustment to tax payable with respect to previous periods.

The Company accounts for income taxes using the asset and liability approach. Under this method, deferred tax assets and liabilities are determined based on the difference between the financial reporting and tax basis of assets and liabilities, net of operating loss carry forwards and credits, by applying enacted tax rates that will be in effect for the period in which the differences are expected to reverse. The effect on deferred taxes of a change in tax rates is recognized in the statements of operations in the period of change.

The Company accounts for uncertain tax positions by reporting a liability for unrecognized tax benefits resulting from uncertain tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. Tax benefits are recognized from uncertain tax positions when the Company believes that it is more likely than not that the tax position will be sustained on examination by the tax authorities based on the technical merits of the position. The Company recognizes interest and penalties, if any, related to unrecognized tax benefits in income tax expenses.

Comprehensive income includes net income and foreign currency translation adjustments. Comprehensive income is reported in the statements of comprehensive income.

Financial instruments that potentially expose the Company to significant concentration of credit risk consist primarily of cash and cash equivalents. As of December 31, 2019, substantially all of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents were deposited with financial institutions with high-credit ratings and quality. The Company did not have any customers constituting 10% or more of the net revenues in the fiscal years 2019 and 2018.

Recent accounting pronouncements adopted

In May 2014, the FASB issued ASU 2014-09, “Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606).” ASU 2014-09 requires revenue recognition to depict the transfer of goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration that a company expects to be entitled to in exchange for the goods or services. To achieve this principle, a company must apply five steps including identifying the contract with a customer, identifying the performance obligations in the contract, determining the transaction price, allocating the transaction price to the performance obligations, and recognizing revenue when (or as) the company satisfies the performance obligations. Additional quantitative and qualitative disclosure to enhance the understanding about the nature, amount, timing, and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows is also required. ASU 2014-09 is effective for fiscal years, and interim periods within those years, beginning after December 15, 2017. In April 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-10, “Identifying Performance Obligations and Licensing.” ASU 2016-10 clarifies the following two aspects of ASU 2014-09: identifying performance obligations and licensing implementation guidance. The effective date of ASU 2016-10 is the same as the effective date of ASU 2014-09. The Company adopted this ASU on January 1, 2018 and determined it had no impact on its consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019 and 2018.

In January 2016, the FASB issued a new pronouncement ASU 2016-01 Financial Instruments-Overall: Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities. The ASU requires equity investments (except those accounted for under the equity method of accounting or those that result in consolidation of the investee) to be measured at fair value with changes in fair value recognized in net income. The ASU also requires an entity to present separately in other comprehensive income the portion of the total change in the fair value of a liability resulting from a change in the instrument-specific credit risk when the entity has elected to measure the liability at fair value in accordance with the fair value option for financial instruments.

ASU 2016-01 was further amended in February 2018 by ASU 2018-03, “Technical Corrections and Improvements to Financial Instruments—Overall (Subtopic 825-10): Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities”. This update was issued to clarify certain narrow aspects of guidance concerning the recognition of financial assets and liabilities established in ASU 2016-01. This includes an amendment to clarify that an entity measuring an equity security using the measurement alternative may change its measurement approach to a fair valuation method in accordance with Topic 820, Fair Value Measurement, through an irrevocable election that would apply to that security and all identical or similar investments of the same issued.

ASU 2016-01 and ASU 2018-03 are effective for public companies for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2017, including interim periods within those fiscal years. Adoption of the amendment must be applied by means of a cumulative-effect adjustment to the balance sheet as of the beginning of the fiscal year of adoption, except for amendments related to equity instruments that do not have readily determinable fair values which should be applied prospectively. The Company adopted this ASU on January 1, 2018 and determined it had no impact on its consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019 and 2018.

In February 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). The guidance supersedes existing guidance on accounting for leases with the main difference being that operating leases are to be recorded in the statement of financial position as right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, initially measured at the present value of the lease payments. For operating leases with a term of 12 months or less, a lessee is permitted to make an accounting policy election not to recognize lease assets and liabilities. For public business entities, the guidance is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2018, including interim periods within those fiscal years. Early application of the guidance is permitted. In transition, entities are required to recognize and measure leases at the beginning of the earliest period presented using a modified retrospective approach. The Company early adopted this standard for the fiscal year 2018, resulted in the recognition of right-of-use assets of $613,831 and $70,412 as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; and the recognition of operating lease liabilities of $613,831 and $70,412 as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

In November 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-18: Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash. The amendments in this Update require that a statement of cash flows explain the change during the period in the total of cash, cash equivalents, and amounts generally described as restricted cash or restricted cash equivalents. Therefore, amounts generally described as restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents should be included with cash and cash equivalents when reconciling the beginning-of-period and end-of-period total amounts shown on the statement of cash flows. The amendments in this Update do not provide a definition of restricted cash or restricted cash equivalents. The amendments in this ASU on update are effective for public business entities for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2017, and interim periods within those fiscal years. Early adoption is permitted, including adoption in an interim period. The amendments in this Update should be applied using a retrospective transition method each period presented. The Company adopted this ASU on January 1, 2018 and determined it had no impact on its consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2019 and 2018.

In January 2017, the FASB issued ASU 2017-01: Business Combinations (Topic 805): Clarifying the Determination of Business. The Update requires that when substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets acquired (or dispose of) is concentrated in a single identifiable asset or a group of similar identifiable assets, the set is not a business. This screen reduces the number of transactions that need to be further evaluated. If the screen is not met, the amendments in this ASU on update (1) required that to be considered a business, a set must include, at a minimum, an input and a substantive process that together significantly contribute to the ability to create output and (2) remove the evaluation of whether a market participant could replace missing elements. Public business entities should apply the amendments in this Update to annual periods beginning after December 15, 2017, including interim period within those periods. Early adoption of the amendments in this Update is allowed. The amendments in this Update should be applied prospectively on or after the effective date. No disclosure are required at transition. The Company adopted this pronouncement on its consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Recently issued accounting pronouncements not yet adopted

In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments — Credit Losses (Topic 326), Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Statements. This ASU requires a financial asset (or group of financial assets) measured at amortized cost basis to be presented at the net amount expected to be collected. The allowance for credit losses is a valuation account that is deducted from the amortized cost basis of the financial asset(s) to present the net carrying value at the amount expected to be collected on the financial asset. This Accounting Standards Update affects entities holding financial assets and net investment in leases that are not accounted for at fair value through net income. The amendments affect loans, debt securities, trade receivables, net investments in leases, off balance sheet credit exposures, reinsurance receivables, and any other financial assets not excluded from the scope that have the contractual rights to receive cash. For smaller public business entities, the amendments in this Update are effective for fiscal years beginning after January 1, 2023, including interim periods within those fiscal years. All entities may adopt the amendments in this Update through a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings as of the beginning of the first reporting period in which the guidance is effective (that is, a modified-retrospective approach). The Company is in the process of evaluating the impact of the adoption of this pronouncement on its consolidated financial statements.

The Company reviews new accounting standards as issued. Management has not identified any other new standards that it believes will have a significant impact on the Company’s financial statements.

Other receivables mainly consist of refundable rental deposits and cash advance to a third party for holding an exhibition for marketing and promotion purpose. The balances are unsecured, non-interest bearing and repayable on demand.

Prepayment mainly consists of (i) prepaid consultancy fee amounting to $43,085 (RMB 300,000) for services in connection to the reverse merger transaction to a third party; and (ii) prepaid research and development expenses amounting to $50,265 (RMB350,000) to a third party for developing a new product.

The Company requires retail partners to sign cooperative agreement and to pay in advance for the supply of goods. Such advance is appropriated against future sales orders. These advances are interest free, unsecured and short-term in nature,

WLJM Cayman was incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Under the current tax laws of the Cayman Islands, the Company and its subsidiaries are not subject to tax on their income or capital gains. In addition, upon of dividends by the Company to its shareholders, no Cayman Islands withholding tax will be imposed.

WLJM HK was incorporated in Hong Kong and is subject to an income tax rate of 16.5% for taxable income generated from operations in Hong Kong.

JYWM WFOE, Shenzhen Wei Lian, Dongguan Dishi and Shenzhen Nainiang were incorporated in the PRC and they are subject to profits tax rate at 25% for income generated and operation in the country.

The full realization of the tax benefit associated with the carry forward depends predominantly upon the Company’s ability to generate taxable income during the carry forward period.

In assessing the realization of deferred tax assets, management considers whether it is more likely than not that some portion or all of the deferred tax assets will be realized. The ultimate realization of deferred tax assets is dependent upon the generation of future taxable income during the periods in which those temporary differences become deductible. Management considers the scheduled reversal of deferred tax liabilities, projected future taxable income and tax planning strategies in making this assessment. A valuation allowance is provided for deferred tax assets if it is more likely than not these items will either expire before the Company is able to realize their benefits, or that future deductibility is uncertain.

The Company did not record deferred tax assets as of December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Income tax expense (benefits)

The adoption of the new lease guidance did not have a material impact on the Company’s results of operations or liquidity, but resulted in the recognition of operating lease liabilities and operating lease right-of-use assets on its balance sheets. Right-of-use (“ROU”) assets represent the right to use an underlying asset for the lease term, and lease liabilities represent the obligation to make lease payments arising from the lease. ROU assets and liabilities are recognized at the lease commencement date based on the estimated present value of lease payments over the lease term. The company has leases for the office, factory and warehouse in the PRC, under operating leases expiring on various dates through September 2023, which is classified as operating leases. There are no residual value guarantees and no restrictions or covenants imposed by the leases. Rent expense for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 were $208,949 and $17,310, respectively. Cash paid for the operating leases was included in the operating cash flows. The Company early adopted this standard in the fiscal year 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the Company has $613,831 of right-of-use assets, $243,959 in current operating lease liabilities and $369,872 in non-current operating lease liabilities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company has $70,412 of right-of-use assets, $7,077 in current operating lease liabilities and $63,335 in non-current operating lease liabilities.

Significant assumptions and judgments made as part of the adoption of this new lease standard include determining (i) whether a contract contains a lease, (ii) whether a contract involves an identified asset, and (iii) which party to the contract directs the use of the asset. The discount rates used to calculate the present value of lease payments were determined based on hypothetical borrowing rates available to the Company over terms similar to the lease terms.

The Company’s future minimum payments under long-term non-cancelable operating leases are as follows:

The Company had the following balances with related parties:

Commitment of consultancy fee consist of a non-cancelable consultancy service agreement entered into with a third-party for the provision of services related to the US listing with the contract amount of $1,200,000. The outstanding committed contract amount is $484,821. As of December 31, 2019, the Company prepaid $43,085 consultancy fee (Note 5). The terms of the agreement are for various milestones stages to complete within two years through 2021. Future commitments within one year as of December 31, 2019 was $364,821. Future commitments more than one year as of December 31, 2019 was $120,000.

Except the above commitments and the operating lease commitment as disclosed at Note 6, there are no material commitments.

The outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in January 2020 has adversely affected the businesses significantly. Management is evaluating the impact and developing actions plan to minimize the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and to recover business as soon as possible.

There is no other subsequent events have occurred that would require recognition or disclosure in the financial statements.

WEI LIAN JIN MENG GROUP LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019 (UNAUDITED)

WEI LIAN JIN MENG GROUP LIMITED

TABLE OF CONTENTS

WLJM Cayman was incorporated in the Cayman Islands under the Cayman Islands Companies Law on June 30, 2020. The Company does not conduct any substantive operations on its own but instead conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries in in the Peoples’ Republic of China (the “PRC”).

Wei Lian Jin Meng (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. (“WLJM HK”) was incorporated in Hong Kong under the Hong Kong Companies’ Ordinance (Chapter 622), on August 5, 2020. Wei Lian Jin Meng (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. is a 100% owned subsidiary of WLJM Cayman.

Jin You Wei Meng (Shenzhen) Consulting Co., Ltd. (“JYWM WFOE”) was incorporated in the Peoples’ Republic of China (the “PRC”) on November 24, 2020. JYWM WFOE is a 100% owned subsidiary of WLJM HK.

Shenzhen Wei Lian Jin Meng Electronic Commerce Limited (“Shenzhen Wei Lian”) was incorporated in the Peoples’ Republic of China (the “PRC”) on October 17, 2017. Shenzhen Wei Lian is a 100% owned subsidiary of JYWM WFOE. Shenzhen Wei Lian wholesales coffee beans to retail partners and corporate customers.

Dongguan Dishi Coffee Limited (“Dongguan Dishi”) was incorporated in the Peoples’ Republic of China (the “PRC”) on October 25, 2018. Dongguan Dishi is a 100% owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Wei Lian. Dongguan Dishi merchandizes coffee beans for Shenzhen Wei Lian.

Shenzhen Nainiang Coffee Art Museum Limited (“Shenzhen Nainiang”) was incorporated in the Peoples’ Republic of China (the “PRC”) on June 20, 2019. Shenzhen Nainiang is a 100% owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Wei Lian. Shenzhen Nainiang had not generated any revenues in the fiscal year 2019. Shenzhen Nainiang plans to operate on self-own coffee stores or to cooperate with selective retail partners to manage the coffee stores. Shenzhen Nainiang will sell cups of freshly brewed coffee in the coffee stores. The Company was evaluating the number of stores to be opened subsequent to September 30, 2020, given the Covid-19 situation.

The reorganization of WLJM Cayman and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the “Company) was completed on December 24, 2020. to the reorganization, WLJM Cayman became the holding company of the companies, which were under the common control of the controlling shareholder before and after the reorganization. Accordingly, the Company’s financial statements have been prepared on a consolidated basis by applying the predecessor value method as if the reorganization had been completed at the beginning of the earliest reporting period.

The accompanying financial statements include the balances and results of operations of the Company have been prepared to the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission (“SEC”) and in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“US GAAP”).

The accompanying financial statements are presented on the basis that the Company is a going concern. The going concern assumption contemplates the realization of assets and the satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business.

The Company incurred net loss of $566,581 and $293,851 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had net current liability of $1,284,832 and a deficit on equity of $925,779.

The ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon the Company’s profit generating operations in the future and/or obtaining the necessary financing to meet its obligations and repay its liabilities arising from normal business operations when they become due. These consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.

The Company expects to finance operations primarily through cash flow from revenue and capital contributions from the shareholders of the Company. In the event that the Company requires additional funding to finance the growth of the Company’s current and expected future operations as well as to achieve our strategic objectives, the shareholders of the Company indicated the intent and ability to provide additional equity financing.

These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. The Company’s continuation as a going concern is dependent on the Company’s ability to meet obligations as they become due and to obtain additional equity or alternative financing required to fund operations until sufficient sources of recurring revenues can be generated. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in its plans described above or in attracting equity or alternative financing on acceptable terms, or if at all. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

to the reorganization, WLJM Cayman became the holding company of the companies, which were under the common control of the controlling shareholders before and after the reorganization. Accordingly, the Company’s financial statements have been prepared on a consolidated basis by applying the predecessor value method as if the reorganization had been completed at the beginning of the earliest reporting period.

The consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, statements of changes in equity and statements of cash flows of the Company for the relevant periods include the results and cash flows of all companies now comprising the Company from the earliest date presented or since the date when the subsidiaries and/or businesses first came under the common control of the controlling shareholders, wherever the period is shorter.

The consolidated statements of financial position of the Company as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 have been prepared to present the assets and liabilities of the subsidiaries using the existing book values from the controlling shareholders’ perspective. No adjustments are made to reflect fair values, or to recognize any new assets or liabilities as a result of the reorganization.

All intra-group and inter-company transactions and balances have been eliminated on consolidation.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with US GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, related disclosures of contingent liabilities at the balance sheet date, and revenue and expenses in the financial statements and accompanying notes. Significant accounting estimates reflected in the Company’s financial statements include the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets, economic lives and impairment of leasehold improvements and equipment, allowance for doubtful accounts and etc.. Actual results could differ from those estimates and such differences could affect the results of operations reported in future periods.

The Company considers all highly liquid investments purchased with original maturities of three months or less to be cash equivalents. All cash and cash equivalents relate to cash on hand and cash at bank at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

The Renminbi is not freely convertible into foreign currencies. Under the PRC Foreign Exchange Control Regulations and Administration of Settlement, Sales and Payment of Foreign Exchange Regulations, the Company is permitted to exchange Renminbi for foreign currencies through banks that are authorized to conduct foreign exchange business.

Accounts receivable are recognized and carried at the original invoice amount less an allowance for any uncollectible amounts. An estimate for doubtful accounts receivable is made when collection of the full amount is no longer probable. Bad debts are written off as incurred. No allowance for doubtful accounts was made for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

No customers had an accounts receivable balance greater than 10% of total accounts receivable at September 30, 2020.

An item of leasehold improvement and equipment is stated at cost less any accumulated depreciation and any accumulated allowance for decrease in value (if any).

The cost of an item of leasehold improvement and equipment comprises its purchase price, import duties and non-refundable purchase taxes (after deducting trade discounts and rebates) and any costs directly attributable to bringing the asset to the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management. These can include the initial estimate of costs of dismantling and removing the item, and restoring the site on which it is located, the obligation for which an entity incurs either when the item is acquired or as a consequence of having used the item during a particular period.

The cost of replacing part of leasehold improvement and equipment is included in the carrying amount of the asset when it is probable that future economic benefits will flow to the Company and the carrying amount of those replaced parts is derecognized. Repairs and maintenance are charged to the statement of income during the financial period in which they are incurred.

Depreciation is calculated on the straight-line basis to write off the cost of each asset to its residual value over the estimated useful life as follows:

The Company reviews its long-lived assets for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of an asset may no longer be recoverable. Whenever there is an indication showing a permanent decrease in the amount of leasehold improvement and equipment; such as an evidence of obsolescence or physical damage of an asset, significant changes in the manner in which an asset is used or is expected to be used, the Company shall recognize loss on decrease in value of leasehold improvement and equipment in the statement of income where the carrying amount of asset is higher than the recoverable amount. The Company measures impairment by comparing the carrying value of the long-lived assets to the estimated undiscounted future cash flows expected to result from the use of the assets and their eventual disposition. If the sum of the expected undiscounted cash flow is less than the carrying amount of the assets, the Company would recognize an impairment loss based on the fair value of the assets. The Company recorded an impairment loss on intangible assets of $76,199 and $nil during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The Company recognizes revenue from coffee bean sales, net of value-added taxes, upon delivery at such time title passes to the customer. Customers are required to pay in advance before making sales orders and the advance is initially recorded as advance from customers.

The Company’s revenue recognition policy is in compliance with ASU No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers that revenue is recognized when a customer obtains control of promised goods and is recognized in an amount that reflects the consideration that the Company expects to receive in exchange for those goods. In addition, the standard requires disclosure of the nature, amount, timing, and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows arising from contracts with customers. The amount of revenue that is recorded reflects the consideration that the Company expects to receive in exchange for those goods. The Company applies the following five-step model in order to determine this amount:

Research and development costs are expensed as incurred. Research and development costs included in general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was $49,986 and $38,334, respectively.

The Company determines if an arrangement contains a lease at inception. The Company elected the practical expedient, for all asset classes, to account for each lease component of a contract and its associated non-lease components as a single lease component, rather than allocating a standalone value to each component of a lease. For purposes of calculating operating lease obligations under the standard, the Company’s lease terms may include options to extend or terminate the lease when it is reasonably certain that the Company will exercise such option. The Company’s leases do not contain material residual value guarantees or material restrictive covenants. Operating lease expense is recognized on a straight-line basis over the lease terms. The discount rate used to measure a lease obligation is usually the rate implicit in the lease; however, the Company’s operating leases generally do not provide an implicit rate. Accordingly, the Company uses its incremental borrowing rate at lease commencement to determine the present value of lease payments. The incremental borrowing rate is an entity-specific rate which represents the rate of interest a lessee would pay to borrow on a collateralized basis over a similar term with similar payments.

The Company’s reporting currency is the U.S. dollar and the functional currency is the Chinese Renminbi (“RMB”). All assets and liabilities are translated at exchange rates at the balance sheet date and revenue and expenses are translated at the average yearly exchange rates and equity is translated at historical exchange rates. Any translation adjustments resulting are not included in determining net income but are included in foreign exchange adjustment to other comprehensive income, a component of equity.

Transactions in currencies other than the functional currencies during the year are converted into the applicable functional currencies at the applicable rates of exchange prevailing at the dates of the transactions. Exchange gains and losses are recognized in the statements of operations.

The exchange rates utilized as follows:

The RMB is not a freely convertible currency. The State Administration for Foreign Exchange, under the authority of the People’s Bank of China, controls the conversion of the RMB into other currencies. The value of the RMB is subject to changes in central government policies and to international economic and political developments affecting supply and demand in the China Foreign Exchange Trading System market. All the Company’s cash and cash equivalents are in RMB.

Fair value is the price that would be received from selling an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. When determining the fair value measurements for assets and liabilities required or permitted to be recorded at fair value, the Company considers the principal or most advantageous market in which it would transact and it considers assumptions that market participants would use when valuing the asset or liability. Authoritative literature provides a fair value hierarchy which prioritizes the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value into three broad levels. The level in the hierarchy within which the fair value measurement in its entirety falls is based upon the lowest level of input that is significant to the fair value measurement as follows:

Level 1

Level 1 applies to assets or liabilities for which there are quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2

Level 2 applies to assets or liabilities for which there are inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability such as quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets; quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets with insufficient volume or infrequent transactions (less active markets); or model-derived valuations in which significant inputs are observable or can be derived principally from, or corroborated by, observable market data.

Level 3

Level 3 applies to assets or liabilities for which there are unobservable inputs to the valuation methodology that are significant to the measurement of the fair value of the assets or liabilities.

The Company’s financial instruments consist primarily of cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivables, other receivables, prepayments, accounts payable, other payables and advance from customers. The carrying amounts of these balances approximate their fair values due to the short-term maturities of these instruments.

Inventories primarily consist of packing materials and finished goods, which are stated at the lower of cost, determined on a weighted average basis, or net realizable value. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business less the estimated cost of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale. When inventories are sold, their carrying amount is charged to expense in the period in which the revenue is recognized. Write-downs for declines in net realizable value or for losses of inventories are recognized as an expense in the period the impairment or loss occurs. No allowance for obsolete finished goods for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019.

Income tax expense comprises current and deferred taxation and is recognized in profit or loss except to the extent that it relates to items recognized directly in other comprehensive income or equity, in which case it is recognized directly in other comprehensive income or equity. Current tax is the expected tax payable on the taxable income for the year, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date, and any adjustment to tax payable with respect to previous periods.

The Company accounts for income taxes using the asset and liability approach. Under this method, deferred tax assets and liabilities are determined based on the difference between the financial reporting and tax basis of assets and liabilities, net of operating loss carry forwards and credits, by applying enacted tax rates that will be in effect for the period in which the differences are expected to reverse. The effect on deferred taxes of a change in tax rates is recognized in the statements of operations in the period of change.

The Company accounts for uncertain tax positions by reporting a liability for unrecognized tax benefits resulting from uncertain tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. Tax benefits are recognized from uncertain tax positions when the Company believes that it is more likely than not that the tax position will be sustained on examination by the tax authorities based on the technical merits of the position. The Company recognizes interest and penalties, if any, related to unrecognized tax benefits in income tax expenses.

Comprehensive income includes net income and foreign currency translation adjustments. Comprehensive income is reported in the statements of comprehensive income.

Financial instruments that potentially expose the Company to significant concentration of credit risk consist primarily of cash and cash equivalents. As of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, substantially all of the Company’s cash and cash equivalents were deposited with financial institutions with high-credit ratings and quality. The Company did not have any customers constituting 10% or more of the net revenues in the nine-month period 2020 and 2019.

Recent accounting pronouncements adopted

In May 2014, the FASB issued ASU 2014-09, “Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606).” ASU 2014-09 requires revenue recognition to depict the transfer of goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration that a company expects to be entitled to in exchange for the goods or services. To achieve this principle, a company must apply five steps including identifying the contract with a customer, identifying the performance obligations in the contract, determining the transaction price, allocating the transaction price to the performance obligations, and recognizing revenue when (or as) the company satisfies the performance obligations. Additional quantitative and qualitative disclosure to enhance the understanding about the nature, amount, timing, and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows is also required. ASU 2014-09 is effective for fiscal years, and interim periods within those years, beginning after December 15, 2017. In April 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-10, “Identifying Performance Obligations and Licensing.” ASU 2016-10 clarifies the following two aspects of ASU 2014-09: identifying performance obligations and licensing implementation guidance. The effective date of ASU 2016-10 is the same as the effective date of ASU 2014-09.

In February 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). The guidance supersedes existing guidance on accounting for leases with the main difference being that operating leases are to be recorded in the statement of financial position as right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, initially measured at the present value of the lease payments. For operating leases with a term of 12 months or less, a lessee is permitted to make an accounting policy election not to recognize lease assets and liabilities. For public business entities, the guidance is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2018, including interim periods within those fiscal years. Early application of the guidance is permitted. In transition, entities are required to recognize and measure leases at the beginning of the earliest period presented using a modified retrospective approach. The Company early adopted this standard for the fiscal year 2018, resulted in the recognition of right-of-use assets of $406,299 and $613,831 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; and the recognition of operating lease liabilities of $406,299 and $613,831 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Recently issued accounting pronouncements not yet adopted

In June 2016, the FASB issued ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments — Credit Losses (Topic 326), Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Statements. This ASU requires a financial asset (or group of financial assets) measured at amortized cost basis to be presented at the net amount expected to be collected. The allowance for credit losses is a valuation account that is deducted from the amortized cost basis of the financial asset(s) to present the net carrying value at the amount expected to be collected on the financial asset. This Accounting Standards Update affects entities holding financial assets and net investment in leases that are not accounted for at fair value through net income. The amendments affect loans, debt securities, trade receivables, net investments in leases, off balance sheet credit exposures, reinsurance receivables, and any other financial assets not excluded from the scope that have the contractual rights to receive cash. For smaller public business entities, the amendments in this Update are effective for fiscal years beginning after January 1, 2023, including interim periods within those fiscal years. All entities may adopt the amendments in this Update through a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings as of the beginning of the first reporting period in which the guidance is effective (that is, a modified-retrospective approach). The Company is in the process of evaluating the impact of the adoption of this pronouncement on its consolidated financial statements.

The Company reviews new accounting standards as issued. Management has not identified any other new standards that it believes will have a significant impact on the Company’s financial statements.

As of September 30, 2020, other receivables mainly consist of employees advance to be spent for company purposes and refundable rental deposits. The balances are unsecured, non-interest bearing and repayable on demand.

As of September 30, 2020, prepayment mainly consists of administrative expenses paid in advance being subsequently received.

The Company requires retail partners to sign cooperative agreement and to pay in advance for the supply of goods. Such advance is appropriated against future sales orders. These advances are interest free, unsecured and short-term in nature,

WLJM Cayman was incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Under the current tax laws of the Cayman Islands, the Company and its subsidiaries are not subject to tax on their income or capital gains. In addition, upon of dividends by the Company to its shareholders, no Cayman Islands withholding tax will be imposed.

WLJM HK was incorporated in Hong Kong and is subject to an income tax rate of 16.5% for taxable income generated from operations in Hong Kong.

JYWM WFOE, Shenzhen Wei Lian, Dongguan Dishi and Shenzhen Nainiang were incorporated in the PRC and they are subject to profits tax rate at 25% for income generated and operation in the country.

The full realization of the tax benefit associated with the carry forward depends predominantly upon the Company’s ability to generate taxable income during the carry forward period.

In assessing the realization of deferred tax assets, management considers whether it is more likely than not that some portion or all of the deferred tax assets will be realized. The ultimate realization of deferred tax assets is dependent upon the generation of future taxable income during the periods in which those temporary differences become deductible. Management considers the scheduled reversal of deferred tax liabilities, projected future taxable income and tax planning strategies in making this assessment. A valuation allowance is provided for deferred tax assets if it is more likely than not these items will either expire before the Company is able to realize their benefits, or that future deductibility is uncertain.

The Company did not record deferred tax assets as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

Income tax expense (benefits)

The adoption of the new lease guidance did not have a material impact on the Company’s results of operations or liquidity, but resulted in the recognition of operating lease liabilities and operating lease right-of-use assets on its balance sheets. Right-of-use (“ROU”) assets represent the right to use an underlying asset for the lease term, and lease liabilities represent the obligation to make lease payments arising from the lease. ROU assets and liabilities are recognized at the lease commencement date based on the estimated present value of lease payments over the lease term. The company has leases for the office, factory and warehouse in the PRC, under operating leases expiring on various dates through September 2023, which is classified as operating leases. There are no residual value guarantees and no restrictions or covenants imposed by the leases. Rent expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $196,005 and $164,579, respectively. Cash paid for the operating leases was included in the operating cash flows. The Company early adopted this standard in the fiscal year 2018. As of September 30, 2020, the Company has $406,299 of right-of-use assets, $270,484 in current operating lease liabilities and $135,815 in non-current operating lease liabilities. As of September 30, 2019, the Company has $621,752 of right-of-use assets, $202,908 in current operating lease liabilities and $418,844 in non-current operating lease liabilities.

Significant assumptions and judgments made as part of the adoption of this new lease standard include determining (i) whether a contract contains a lease, (ii) whether a contract involves an identified asset, and (iii) which party to the contract directs the use of the asset. The discount rates used to calculate the present value of lease payments were determined based on hypothetical borrowing rates available to the Company over terms similar to the lease terms.

The Company’s future minimum payments under long-term non-cancelable operating leases are as follows:

The Company had the following balances with related parties:

Commitment of consultancy fee consist of a non-cancelable consultancy service agreement entered into with a third-party for the provision of services related to the US listing with the contract amount of $1,200,000. The outstanding committed contract amount is $120,000. The terms of the agreement are for various milestones stages to complete within two years through 2021. Future commitments within one year as of September 30, 2020 was $120,000. No future commitments more than one year as of September 30, 2020.

Except the above commitments and the operating lease commitment as disclosed at Note 6, there are no material commitments.

The outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in January 2020 has adversely affected the businesses significantly. Management is evaluating the impact and developing actions plan to minimize the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and to recover business as soon as possible.

There is no other subsequent events have occurred that would require recognition or disclosure in the financial statements.

(b) Pro Forma Financial Information.

The pro forma financial information required by this Item 9.01(b) are set forth below beginning on page F-43.

FOUNTAIN HEALTHY AGING, INC.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA COMBINED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2019

AND

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

FOUNTAIN HEALTHY AGING, INC.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Fountain Healthy Aging, Inc. (the “Company” or “we”) was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada on February 25, 2004 with the original company name of Celtic Cross Ltd., initially for the purpose of acquiring timeshare entities and additional like entities. For unknown reasons, the Company was later abandoned and ceased filings with the Nevada Secretary of State for more than ten years following December 2, 2008. Thereafter, on April 2019, the district court in Nevada appointed Custodian Ventures, LLC (“Custodian”) as the custodian of the Company upon an application for appointment of custodian filed by the Custodian. The Custodian brought the Company into active status with the State of Nevada, appointed directors and officers of the Company, and took control of the Company. Since April 2019, the Company has not engaged in any business, and has been a shell company.

On February 1, 2021, the Company entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”), with Wei Lian Jin Meng Group Limited, a limited liability company incorporated in the Cayman Islands (“WLJM Cayman” and together with its subsidiaries, the “WLJM Group”), and shareholders who together own shares constituting 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of WLJM Cayman (the “Sellers”). to the terms of the Exchange Agreement, the Sellers transferred to the Company all of their shares of WLJM Cayman in exchange for the issuance of 600,000,000 shares (the “Shares”) of the Company’s common stock (the “Acquisition”). The Acquisition has been accounted for as a recapitalization of the Company, whereby WLJM Cayman is the accounting acquirer. As a result of the Acquisition, the Company is now a holding company, is engaged in providing products and services in the food and beverage industry, including producing and selling “coffee tea” products, which represent drinks made from a mixture of coffee and tea, black coffee products and other coffee products.

Immediately after completion of the Acquisition on February 2, 2020 (the “Closing Date”), the Company’s capital stock consisted of: (i) 750,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (“Common Stock”), authorized, of which 600,034,500 shares are issued and outstanding; and (ii) 100,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.00001 per share, of which all 100,000,000 shares are designated Series A Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”), of which all 100,000,000 shares are issued and outstanding.

As a result of the Acquisition, as of the Closing Date the Company has ceased to fall under the definition of shell company as defined in Rule 12b-2 under the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and WLJM Cayman is now a wholly owned subsidiary. A copy of the Exchange Agreement is incorporated herein by reference and is filed as Exhibit 2.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

For accounting purposes, the Share Exchange was treated as a reverse acquisition with WLJM Cayman as the acquirer and the Company as the acquired party. When we refer in this report to business and financial information for periods prior to the consummation of the Share Exchange, we are referring to the business and financial information of WLJM Group unless the context suggests otherwise.

Basis of presentation

These pro forma combined financial statements, accompanying notes, and related disclosures have been prepared on an as-if basis assuming that the reverse takeover transaction between the Company and WLJM Cayman has been in effect since the beginning of the period present in the results of operations by combining the historical financial statements of the entities and eliminating any intercompany balances. Goodwill would not be recognized in this transaction, and the carrying values of the Company and WLJM Cayman are their respective historical values. Actual results combined results may have differed from those presented herein.

These financial statements have been prepared using the accrual basis of accounting in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States. The Company’s fiscal year end is December 31 and the financial statements are presented in US dollars

Basis of Pro Forma combined financial statements

These pro forma combined financial statements include the accounts of the Company and the entities listed below. All intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated.

The pro forma adjustments are based on management preliminary estimates and assumptions that are subject to change. The following adjustments have been reflected in the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information:

The following table illustrates the calculation of pro forma loss per share:

The accompanying financial statements are presented on the basis that the Company is a going concern. The going concern assumption contemplates the realization of assets and the satisfaction of liabilities in the normal course of business.

The Company incurred net loss of $574,932 and $351,546 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had net current liability of $1,308,598 and a deficit on equity of $949,545.

The ability to continue as a going concern is dependent upon the Company’s profit generating operations in the future and/or obtaining the necessary financing to meet its obligations and repay its liabilities arising from normal business operations when they become due. These consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts and classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.

The Company expects to finance operations primarily through cash flow from revenue and capital contributions from the shareholders of the Company. In the event that the Company requires additional funding to finance the growth of the Company’s current and expected future operations as well as to achieve our strategic objectives, the shareholders of the Company indicated the intent and ability to provide additional equity financing.

These conditions raise substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. The Company’s continuation as a going concern is dependent on the Company’s ability to meet obligations as they become due and to obtain additional equity or alternative financing required to fund operations until sufficient sources of recurring revenues can be generated. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in its plans described above or in attracting equity or alternative financing on acceptable terms, or if at all. The consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

2.1 Share Exchange Agreement by and among the Company, Wei Lian Jin Meng Group Limited and the Sellers dated February 1, 2021. 3.1 Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation of Fountain Healthy Aging, Inc., dated September 10, 2019. 3.2 Certificate of Designation of the Series A Preferred Stock of Fountain Healthy Aging, Inc., dated September 16, 2019. 3.3 Bylaws of Fountain Healthy Aging, Inc.* 21.1 Subsidiaries

* Incorporated by reference to the Registration Statement on Form SB-2, filed on December 15, 2005.



FOUNTAIN HEALTHY AGING, INC. Exhibit

About Fountain Healthy Aging, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FHAI)

Fountain Healthy Aging, Inc. (Fountain) is a science-based firm that licenses and distributes natural products that slow and delay the aging process and improve the symptoms associated with aging. As a distribution Company, Fountain has rights to distribute products from its affiliate partners, including Atherton Health, and its subsidiary nutraceutical research and development company. The Company’s product, Vitalife is a transdermally absorbed supplement that results in stimulating the pituitary to release growth hormone. Vitalife is readily absorbed through the skin on the forearm.