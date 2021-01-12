Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 12, 2021, Gladstone Capital Corporation issued a press release, filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1, announcing that its board of directors declared monthly cash distributions for its common stock for each of January, February and March 2021.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.