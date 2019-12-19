Geyser Brands Names Interim CFO

Geyser Brands (TSX-V: GYSR) announced that it has named Andreas Thatcher as interim CFO, effective immediately.

In addition, Gordon Clissold has been removed from the CFO role and Carlo Valente has resigned from the board of directors, the company said in a statement.

Geyser is a consumer health and wellness firm that is operating within the regulatory framework of the Canadian cannabis industry. The company owns a suite of several consumer and pet brands within the consumer packaged goods market.

Geyser owns cultivation, processing and research licenses as well as GMP manufacturing space in two facilities near Vancouver, B.C. The company’s delivery technologies include all-natural nanotechnology, slow-release mechanisms and a non-molecule-degrading baking process.