ENDONOVO THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

On December 11, 2019 a certificate of amendment to the Registrant’s Certificate of Incorporation was filed to affect a one thousand for one reverse stock split (“Reverse Stock Split”). The Registrant has been advised by FINRA that the Reverse Stock Split will become effective on December 20, 2019. For the details of the Reverse Stock Split, the reader is directed to the Certificate of Amendment which is an exhibit hereto.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial Statements

None

(b) Exhibits

3.1 Certificate of Amendment affecting Reverse Stock Split



ENDONOVO THERAPEUTICS, INC. Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ENDONOVO THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Hanover Portfolio Acquisitions, Inc., is a biotechnology company developing a bioelectronic approach to regenerative medicine. The Company operates through two segments: intellectual property licensing and commercialization, and biomedical research and development, which includes development of its square wave form device. Its Immunotronics platform is a non-invasive, non-implantable bioelectronic device for treating/preventing vital organ failure through the reduction of inflammation and cell death. Its Cytotronics platform is being developed to create biologically potent cell therapies. It is using this technology to create a therapy for the treatment of Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GvHD), a rare complication following allogeneic tissue transplants. Its Cytotronics platform provides for a method of expanding and manipulating cells using simulated microgravity and Time-Varying Electromagnetic Fields for tissue engineering and cell therapies.