GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities
ITEM 3.02 UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES

On June 12, 2020, Genius Brands International, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), issued to Oak Productions, Inc. a warrant (the “Schwarzenegger Warrant”) to purchase 2,158,273 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price equal to $1.39 per share (the “Exercise Price”). The Schwarzenegger Warrant will be a non-refundable recoupable advance on Mr. Schwarzenegger’s one-third (1/3) participation in the animated television series currently entitled “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten” (the “Show”). MSA Advisors, LLC (“MSA”) will also receive a warrant (the “MSA Warrant” and, together with the Schwarzenegger Warrant, the “Warrants”) to purchase 125,899 shares of the Company’s common stock at the Exercise Price as compensation for MSA’s role as an advisor to the Show.

The Warrants are exercisable upon the earlier of (i) May 25, 2021 and (ii) the first date that an episode of the Show is exhibited on television or is otherwise available for viewing through a streaming service or otherwise on the Internet, through May 25, 2030.

The foregoing summary of the Warrants does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, such document attached as Exhibit 4.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, which is incorporated herein by reference.

The issuance of the Warrants was exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act. The holders are sophisticated and represented in writing that they acquired the Warrants for their own accounts for investment purposes.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(d) Exhibits.

The exhibits listed in the following Exhibit Index are filed as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.


Genius Brands International, Inc. Exhibit
EX-4.1 2 genius_8k-ex0401.htm FORM OF WARRANT Exhibit 4.1   Form of Warrant   THIS WARRANT AND THE UNDERLYING SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc. is a content and brand management company. The Company provides entertaining and enriching content and products with a purpose for toddlers to tweens. The Company produces original content and licenses the rights to that content to a range of partners. Its licensees include companies to which the audio-visual rights are licensed for exhibition in various formats, such as Pay Television, Free or Broadcast Television, video-on-demand (VOD), subscription on demand (SVOD) and digital video discs/compact discs (DVDs/CDs), and companies that develop and distribute products based on its content within different product categories, such as toys, electronics, publishing, home goods, stationary and gifts. The Company owns a portfolio of original children’s entertainment that is targeted at toddlers to teens, including Baby Genius, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab and Stan Lee’s Mighty 7.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR