CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORPORATION (NYSE:CBK) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORPORATION (NYSE:CBK) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Four items of business were considered by stockholders at the Annual Meeting:
The results of the voting on the election of director-nominees were as follows:
Accordingly, each of the six director-nominees was elected as a director to serve until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
The results of the voting on the advisory \”Say-on-Pay\” vote were as follows:
Accordingly, a majority of votes cast on the advisory \”Say-on-Pay\” vote were \”FOR\” approval of the executive compensation as described in the Annual Meeting proxy statement.
The results of the voting on the ratification of the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company\’s independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending January 30, 2021 were as follows:
Accordingly, a majority of votes cast on the ratification of the auditors were in favor of the proposal and thus the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company\’s independent registered public accounting firm was ratified.
The results of the voting to authorize the Board of Directors, in its discretion, to effect a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-5 to 1-for-10 were as follows:
Accordingly, a majority of the shares outstanding were voted in favor of authorizing the Board of Directors, in its discretion, to amend the Company\’s Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split.
About CHRISTOPHER & BANKS CORPORATION (NYSE:CBK)

Story continues below

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a national specialty retailer featuring private-brand women’s apparel and accessories. The Company offers its customers an assortment of clothing for everyday needs. Its merchandise assortments include designs of women’s apparel, generally consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite and women sizes. The Company also offers a selection of jewelry and accessories, including footwear. The Company operates in the Retail Operations segment, which includes the operation of its retail stores, outlet stores, online and mobile. The Retail Operations segment includes activities generated by the Company’s retail store locations (Missy Petite Women (MPW), Outlet stores, Christopher & Banks (CB), and C.J. Banks (CJ)), as well as the e-commerce business. Its merchandise is developed for women of all sizes, age 40 and older.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR