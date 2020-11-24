General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO) Files An 8-K Other Events
General Moly, Inc. is engaged in the business of the exploration, development and mining of properties containing molybdenum. The Company, through its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, holds interest in the Mt. Hope Project, a molybdenum property, located in Eureka County, Nevada. The Mt. Hope Project contains molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds of which 1.2 billion pounds are estimated to be recoverable. It also owns a molybdenum and copper project, the Liberty Project, located in Nye County, Nevada. Its other mining properties include over 100 acres of fee simple land in the Little Pine Creek area of Shoshone County, Idaho; six patented mining claims known as the Chicago-London group, located near the town of Murray in Shoshone County, Idaho; 30 unpatented mining claims in Marion County, Oregon, known as the Detroit property, and 80 unpatented mining claims in Sanders and Madison County, Montana.