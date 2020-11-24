On November 20, 2020, the Ontario Securities Commission issued a general “failure to file” cease trade order (“CTO”) in respect of the securities of General Moly, Inc. (the “Company”) as a result of the Company’s failure to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (the “Form 10-Q”), the related management’s discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations, and required certifications by the filing deadline. The CTO is effective as of November 20, 2020 and will remain in place unless and until the Form 10-Q is filed. The CTO prohibits the trading by any person of any securities of the Company in each jurisdiction in Canada in which the Company is a reporting issuer for as long as the CTO remains in effect; however, the CTO provides an exception for beneficial security holders of the Company who are not currently (and who were not as of November 20, 2020) insiders or control persons of the Company and who sell securities of the Company acquired before November 20, 2020 if both of the following criteria are met: (i) the sale is made through a “foreign organized regulated market”, as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and (ii) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

As previously disclosed, the Company does not anticipate filing the Form 10-Q or subsequent quarterly or annual filings.

The Company cautions that trading in the Company’s securities is highly speculative and poses substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company’s securities may bear little or no relationship to the actual value realized, if any, by holders of the Company’s securities. Accordingly, the Company urges extreme caution with respect to existing and future investments in its securities.