General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On June 19, 2020, General Moly, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it convened and then adjourned, without conducting any business, its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) until Friday, July 17, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., local time, at which time the Company’s stockholders will vote on the proposals to be considered at the Annual Meeting (subject to any potential additional adjournments), including Proposal 3, approval of an amendment to the Company’s certificate of incorporation to provide the Board of Directors the flexibility to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock. The Annual Meeting will be held at the Denver West Office Park, Building 51 – Room 195, 14142 Denver West Parkway, Lakewood, Colorado 80401, its original location. The Annual Meeting was adjourned in order to solicit additional proxies for Proposal 3.

About General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO)

General Moly, Inc. is engaged in the business of the exploration, development and mining of properties containing molybdenum. The Company, through its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, holds interest in the Mt. Hope Project, a molybdenum property, located in Eureka County, Nevada. The Mt. Hope Project contains molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds of which 1.2 billion pounds are estimated to be recoverable. It also owns a molybdenum and copper project, the Liberty Project, located in Nye County, Nevada. Its other mining properties include over 100 acres of fee simple land in the Little Pine Creek area of Shoshone County, Idaho; six patented mining claims known as the Chicago-London group, located near the town of Murray in Shoshone County, Idaho; 30 unpatented mining claims in Marion County, Oregon, known as the Detroit property, and 80 unpatented mining claims in Sanders and Madison County, Montana.