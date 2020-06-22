ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION (TSE:ATP) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

Atlantic Power Corporation (the “Corporation”) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 17, 2020 (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders of the Corporation voted on the following matters, casting their votes as described below:

In addition, on June 19, 2020, the Corporation issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing that the director nominees listed in the Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting were elected as directors of the Corporation, providing detailed results of the votes cast with respect to such election and other details on the results of the Annual Meeting. The Press Release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that Section, nor shall such information be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise stated in that filing.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release of Atlantic Power Corporation, dated June 19, 2020.



ATLANTIC POWER CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2023062d2_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Atlantic Power Corporation Announces Election of Directors and Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders DEDHAM,…

To view the full exhibit click here

