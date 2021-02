On February 16, 2021, Galaxy Gaming, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The record date for stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting was December 21, 2020. At the close of business on that date, the Company had 21,884,638 shares of common stock issued and outstanding and entitled to be voted at the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, two proposals were submitted to the Company’s stockholders. The proposals are described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 4, 2021. The final voting results were as follows:

Proposal 1

The Company’s stockholders elected the following directors. The voting results and director terms are set forth below.

Proposal 2

The Company’s stockholders ratified the selection of Moss Adams, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021. The voting results are set forth below.